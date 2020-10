The TechPoint Xtern program has become increasingly popular with college students across the U.S. Applicants have far out-paced the number of positions available from Indianapolis tech companies each year. A survey of the applicant pool showed that nearly 78 percent of the students were as happy to be placed in Muncie as Indianapolis. The result is that a portion of the 2021 Xtern class will be working and living in Muncie, if the pandemic allows.