As we’ve been reporting since Thursday afternoon when the official info was sent out, IUBMH and hospitals up and down I69 are asking you to consider seeking medical help aside from the Emergency Room when possible. The 9 a.m. Sunday update from Neil Gifford, reports IUBMH has one more inpatient COVID case since Saturday, with 46 tests pending. If positive cases are severe, they would be admitted – if not, they would be asked to quarantine at home.