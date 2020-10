A Muncie man is charged with pushing a three year old child down some stairs. 24 year old Antonio Riviera-Manship reportedly confessed to police, reports the Star Press. Officers were called to a home in the 2400 block of West 10th Street on Oct. 8 for a report that a child was unconscious. The 3-year-old boy was taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital and then flown to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis where he had to be placed in a medically induced coma.