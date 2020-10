If you plan on voting in-person on election day in Delaware County, know this; people waiting in line to vote are not required to wear a mask. There is a sign at the front door of the Delaware County Building which reads: “Masks are not mandatory to vote in this building. However, we ask you to consider wearing one to protect others including poll workers and our most vulnerable friends and neighbors.” Elections officials say they don’t plan to infringe on voting rights, masks or not.