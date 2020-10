Police say a Maryland man came to Muncie to fill a prescription for a man he barely knew and ended up under arrest. 20 year old Benjamin Washington is charged with obtaining prescription drugs by fraud and deceit. The Star Press reports a pharmacist at CVS, 3310 E. Jackson St., called authorities to report a fraud at the drug store. The pharmacist said someone had called in a fraudulent prescription and was now at the store, attempting to get the prescription filled.