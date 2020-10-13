Chamber Dinner Meeting this Thursday

The Muncie Delaware County Chamber’s Annual Dinner is Thursday, for the many that will safely attend, thanks to the efforts of the Horizon Convention Center staff – doors open at 5:30 p.m., please enter through either the Horizon Convention Center’s main doors on High Street OR south corridor entrance by the parking garage. The program, MC’d by WLBC’s Steve Lindell will start around 6 p.m. It is required that all attendees wear a mask throughout the entirety of the event, except when eating or drinking. If you are sick, have a fever, or have been exposed to someone who is COVID positive, please stay home.