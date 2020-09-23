Wednesday, 9/23/2020 Woof Boom Briefs

More positive news for Delaware County. As we told you first yesterday morning, Yorktown announced a new $6 million development for their downtown area….. Town Manager Pete Olson in the WLBC Zoom Room yesterday. He also shared some event plans for October, and Christmas – hear the entire interview on our local news page now.

Jack Surface has won a prestigious Franchisee of the Year award from Midas, an American chain of automotive service centers headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Surface is a 40-year Midas veteran who purchased his Muncie location in 2011 and the Anderson location in 2016. The award is presented based upon criteria such as customer relations, sales, community involvement, and peer review by other Midas executives. Read all about it in today’s MuncieJournal.com.

Indiana BMV reminded us last week, Drive exams are now available by appointment only, and must be scheduled a minimum of 48 hours, and maximum of 3 weeks in advance. Please make sure to review all requirements prior to scheduling a driving test online.

Six in ten Americans say they likely won’t take advantage of a first-generation COVID-19 vaccine. A new poll finds only 39% of Americans saying they will opt to receive whatever vaccine become available first. 23% said they won’t get the vaccine at all. There are currently at least eight COVID-19 vaccines in Phase III human trials, some of which have U.S. government backing.

The Delaware County Retired Teachers Association Luncheon that was scheduled for Wednesday October 21 has been cancelled. Our Steve Lindell was the scheduled speaker – and will be re-booked for a future date, after COVID.

Police say a motorcyclist was killed during a crash involving multiple vehicles in Brown County on Monday afternoon. WISH TV says police are still unsure exactly how motorcyclist Wendell Bailey was involved in the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene while paramedics flew his passenger, Beverly Bailey, to a nearby hospital. Wendell and Beverly Bailey are the parents of Indiana basketball legend Damon Bailey.

It only took one year for Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology student from Muncie Cody Brelage to turn his expanding technical skills into being a difference-maker in the ever-changing world of optical engineering. Through lessons learned in an advanced Automotive Lighting course, Brelage designed creative illumination products for automotive exterior lighting systems that earned outstanding project honors in a Design Competition. This marks the second consecutive year that a Rose-Hulman optical engineering student has received this national recognition.

Libertarian Presidential Candidate, Dr. Jo. Jorgensen will be making a stop in Westfield, IN as a part of her national campaign tour, “Real Change for Real People.” She will be making her appearance at Grand Park Sports Complex, on Sunday, Sept. 27th from 6-7 p.m.

The Community Foundation of Muncie and Delaware County, Inc. has awarded $52,000 to seven nonprofit organizations from the Maxon Foundation Fund. A Better Way Services, Boys & Girls Club of Muncie, Bridges Community Services, and YMCA of Muncie were the benefactors in this round of gifts.

A contract valued at about $2.2 million has been awarded to Fredericks Inc. Contractors to move forward with improvements at Mays Park at 10th Street and Madison Avenue. The Anderson Parks Board voted unanimously without comment during a special meeting on Monday, according to the Herald Bulletin.

Ball State University will offer multiple opportunities to celebrate the arts Sept. 24-29, including an exhibition of 20th-century women artists, a showcase of musical talent, a dance concert and an orchestra concert. For the latest information on Ball State’s arts and cultural events, visit bsu.edu/artscalendar.