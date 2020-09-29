Tuesday, 9/29/2020 Woof Boom Morning Briefs

Weather leads this news, You’ll want to grab a jacket or a coat before you head out the door in the coming days

Computer systems for Universal Health Services, which has more than 400 locations in the U.S. including Greenwood, Columbus, and Bloomington according to the Company’s website, began to fail over the weekend, leading some hospitals to resort to filing patient information with pen and paper, according to multiple people familiar with the situation. A check with IUBMH yesterday says their systems are safe, as they are unaffiliated with this Company.

Soldiers are standing down – so volunteers are urgently needed so weekly tailgate food distributions in Anderson can continue. As the Indiana National Guard’s six-month deployment comes to a close the need for food assistance remains high. 18 volunteers are needed at each Second Harvest event. You can sign up online by going to www.curehunger.org

The confirmation to the US Supreme Court may be tough. But, Sen. Mike Braun has a warning for Democrats. Chris Davis reports

This year’s first presidential debate tonight is unlikely to set any records for audience size, said Dom Caristi, a telecommunications professor at Ball State University. “There will be plenty of viewing choices for those seeking to avoid the event.” Caristi believes the first debate is likely to draw the largest crowd of the three that are scheduled, with numbers declining for the second debate.

What’s the likelihood of another Federal stimulus plan? We asked 6th District Congressman Greg Pence that yesterday

He noted that the official schedule for the House is fairly light, and that might mean that time is being reserved for discussions about this very subject.

From the “I don’t want to move there” department: beginning in March 2021, Berkeley, California, will become the first US city to ban the sale of candy from supermarket checkout areas. That liberal Bay Area city council unanimously passed the ordinance last week.

Donald Rainwater, the Libertarian Party candidate for governor of Indiana, told party members gathered Sunday at Grand Park what they wanted to hear. The Herald Bulletin reported If elected governor he would eliminate the state income tax and personal property taxes on a person’s primary residence. Recent polling shows Rainwater and running mate William Henry are getting the support of 24% of the people polled.

This Thursday is the big Arts Walk / First Thursday in downtown Muncie

Cheryl Crowder from the WLBC Zoom Room interview yesterday. Everything happens between 5 – 8 p.m. Thursday – plenty of free parking, and please do mask up.

ACS returned to their buildings yesterday, finally. Many students at Anderson Community Schools’ elementary schools resumed in-person instruction after the district started the 2020-21 school year virtual-only. ACS interim Superintendent Joe Cronk told the Herald Bulletin, the day was off to a relatively uneventful start yesterday. ACS was the only district in Madison County and surrounding communities to extend virtual instruction at the start of the school year. About 20% of families opted to continue with virtual instruction.

Kurt Darling reports now on the possibility of a higher cigarette tax if the Democratic candidate for governor is elected

Detectives from the Indiana State Police are investigating four separate interstate shootings over the weekend in Indianapolis. The shootings left one person shot and damage to at least four vehicles. Detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify suspects in each of these incidents. Anyone with information about these shootings is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS. Investigators do not believe these shootings are related to one another however it is probable three of these four shootings began as road rage incidents.

Ball State has held their own with enrollment, but the Freshman class is smaller than last year’s record enrollment. President Mearns thinks that other universities also saw what was coming

Muncie Animal Care and Services is now hiring for part-time Animal Control Officers! Pay is $10.10 per hour and averages up to 32 hours per week. Interested applicants can apply online – the link is on our Local News page now.

Muncie Central High School football, with a two game winning streak still intact, has been cleared to play this Friday! Marion comes to Ball Rec Field this Friday, and it’s Live on The MSS from Woof Boom Radio!

