Tuesday, 9/22/2020 Woof Boom Morning Briefs

Fieldhouse nearing completion, again! The remaining work on the North Walnut Street Fieldhouse is nearing completion

That’s Central High School Principal Chris Walker last week in the WLBC Zoom Room.

More Facts, Not Fear: despite what you may hear on National news sources, Indiana is much better off than many states. Gov. Holcomb from last week’s mid-week briefing

The newest data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that number has fallen even further, to 6.5%.

If gas prices go up this week

Two of the three people who died in Sunday’s plane crash in Kokomo were teenagers. Rob Connett reports.

The students of the Youth Voting Initiative of Delaware County are working hard to register, prepare and engage all youth voters for the upcoming 2020 election. All are invited to attend Block Party on September 25th, from 4pm-6pm outside of the Downtown YMCA.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention withdrew information on Monday that was posted on its website just three days ago. The guidance stated that Covid-19 can spread through aerosolized droplets. The CDC now says Friday’s guidance was posted “in error,” and new information would be issued shortly.

The old Cintas delivery truck is a near-downtown Muncie fixture – and it has been redesigned. See the changes in person at the Madjax facility, or look for the picture from Reporter Sean Mattingly, on our Local News page now.

Ball State University economics professor Steve Horwitz will be honored Sept. 30 by the Competitive Enterprise Institute (CEI) for his dedication to his field. Horwitz is the director of the Institute for the Study of Political Economy and Distinguished Professor of Free Enterprise in the Miller College of Business at Ball State.

Second Harvest Food Bank announces the following Tailgate Food Distribution events. Today at 10 a.m. at Five Points Mall in Marion, and at the same time at First Baptist Church in New Castle. Wednesday at 10am at Hudson Family Park in Portland – then at 11:00 am in Wabash. If you are walking up or coming via a vehicle too small to carry a load of food, please plan to arrive an hour after the tailgate starts.

Why the Muncie Mayor was dismayed. Dan Ridenour was disappointed, again, at the Muncie newspaper’s spin of the positive news he shared last week, about Muncie Delaware County being #1 for percentage increase in median real estate sales

He told WLBC’s Steve Lindell over the weekend, that he will continue to share good news.

Making sure you heard the good news from last Friday – four grants totaling $825,000 will allow Muncie Community Schools (MCS) to improve young students’ literacy, help train teachers and increase security at MCS facilities. Among the grants: the one from the Department of Justice will allow new, high-quality security cameras to be installed in strategic locations across all MCS campuses. And another grant will allow MCS teachers to participate in Ball State’s remote learning and help develop anti-racist social studies curriculum to meet the district’s civic engagement initiative.

Crane plans to hire several hundred people. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division has gotten over $1 billion in contract work for the military in 2020, and the benefit to Hoosiers is the need for more workers. The installation plans to hire around 300 people, and will hold a virtual job fair on Oct. 22. Crane’s workforce is focused on science and technology, hiring electrical engineers, mechanical engineers, computer engineers, and computer scientists.

When the Big 10 Conference reversed course last week, and decided to re-start football this Fall, we wondered what the Mid-American Conference might do. BSU President Geoffrey Mearns said the Conference Presidents need to evaluate certain things

Candidate Forums continue for District 32, 33, 34, and 35 State Representative Candidates tonight from 6:30-7:30 pm, via Zoom, and streamed Live on the WLBC Facebook Page.

During the pandemic, searching for a job may seem like an impossible task. To help in this overwhelming time, Indiana Black Expo has teamed up with sponsors to create the Hiring Hoosiers Employment Opportunity Fair, featuring three virtual career fairs throughout 2020. The next one is September 22nd, register now!