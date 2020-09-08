Tuesday, 9/08/2020 Woof Boom Briefs

The Community Foundation of Muncie and Delaware County, Inc. has announced that Ben Buehler has been awarded the Robert P. Bell Creative Teaching Award to recognize his innovation through collaboration in the classroom. Through “A Tinkerer’s Showcase,” Buehler led his students through a year-long series of activities that took projects and turned them into tangible items through 3D-printing.

Indiana American Water will conduct water main flushing in the Muncie service area beginning today and continuing through Oct. 30, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. No interruptions in water service are anticipated as a result of the work. Customers may experience a slight drop in water pressure or temporary water discoloration while the program is underway.

Sixty miles of railroad tracks connecting Muncie to Fort Wayne will be getting upgraded this month. Work is expected to start today and tracks being repaired should only be closed for one day. For more information, visit the City of Muncie’s Facebook page.

If you’re itching to watch films outside of the typical Netflix fare, Muncie will host the return of “That One Film Festival” on Sept 11thand 12th. The event is a two day live streaming event produced by BSU school of art students. For more information visit “thatonefilmfestival.com”

Ball State University’s online Family Nurse Practitioner program has been ranked 5th by RegisteredNursing.org in its 4th Annual Nursing School Program Rankings.

The Muncie Newspaper reports the Youth Opportunity Center will begin providing services in the home with the launch of the YOC’s “Family Beacon Division.” The Family Preservation team will be able to work with up to 12 families at a time within their own homes. The State awarded the YOC a contract to begin the program in June of 2020.

The Indianapolis Colts will host up to 2,500 fans for the Sept. 20 home opener against the Minnesota Vikings at Lucas Oil Stadium. The decision to host a maximum of 2,500 fans was made after discussions with the Marion County Public Health Department. The allowance also meets guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Due to COVID-19 safety concerns, for the first time in its 25-year history, Feed My Sheep Muncie will not serve Thanksgiving Day meals this year, the organization has announced.

Instead, Feed My Sheep will provide food vouchers to allow families to prepare Thanksgiving meals in the safety of their own homes. The local program typically feeds about 2,000 people during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

The Anderson Speedway sold out at half capacity for the 72ndAnnual PayLess Little 500 over the holiday weekend. In the stands, fans sat in groups and maintained distance where possible and many could be seen wearing masks. Bobby Stantos the third won the race presented by the UAW.