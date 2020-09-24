Thursday, 9/24/2020 Woof Boom Morning Briefs

Muncie says, Trick or Treat! The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has called traditional trick-or-treating “high risk,” but the City of Muncie, as well as police in Greenfield Indiana, and others, have decided to move forward – in Muncie’s case, October 31, from 5 – 8 p.m. is the official time – and we are told Muncie Police and Muncie Fire will have a Trunk or Treat at the same time. On Tuesday the CDC posted guidelines suggesting that people leave pre-made goodie bags on their front porch for kids to get rather than handing out candy themselves or leaving out a bowl for kids to dig through.

Gov. Eric Holcomb yesterday announced the first easing of some COVID restrictions – moving us to Stage 5, after many weeks of sticking at the 4.5 level. Size limitations for gathering are removed, and restaurants, bars and nightclubs can open at full capacity – still adhering to distancing, mask requirement, and good hygiene.

Yesterday, as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg arrived at the Nation’s Capital for part of the memorial services, 5th District Congresswoman Susan Brooks was there

She spoke to WLBC’s Steve Lindell on the Wake up Crew yesterday morning, just hours before that arrival.

Nearly four in ten Hoosiers are considered obese and that puts them at a higher risk for dying from coronavirus. People who are obese, and even just overweight, run a higher risk of going to the hospital, being put in ICU and dying, than people without the excess weight. Franciscan Health, says they’ve developed new ways to treat overweight and obese people with the virus. It doesn’t follow any playbook, and that there are still many unanswered questions.

Elton John was supposed to perform at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis back in March, but his world tour was postponed because of the pandemic. But now…

At yesterday’s Muncie Sanitary District meeting, it was noted that at an annual storm water conference recently, Toni Cecil was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award, for her years of service as well as the high quality of service she provided.

Yorktown is taking on some heavy hitters

Town Manager Pete Olson, speaking earlier this week in the WLBC Zoom Room, about the efforts to give people reasons to choose Yorktown, and Delaware County to reside.

12.3 tons of dirt. That’s what Harvey Wright, Superintendent from the Muncie Sanitary District says three street sweepers cleaned very early in the morning earlier this week, from downtown and Southside streets. A fourth street sweeper will be hired soon. All city streets are to be swept twice per year – but COVID restrictions have slowed some of the schedules this year.

Plasma from whole blood donations made through the American Red Cross that test positive for COVID-19 antibodies may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. The Red Cross encourages eligible individuals to schedule an appointment, download the free Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

The latest coronavirus scam is causing the Better Business Bureau Serving Central Indiana to remind you to make sure you aren’t falling for a con before you jump on a deal.

The Taylor University baseball program will hold an underclassman prospect camp at Winterholter Field on Saturday, October 24th, from 10:00 am until 4:00 pm. The camp is open to high school students in the 2022-24 graduating classes and is limited to 40 participants.