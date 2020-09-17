Thursday, 9/17/2020 Woof Boom Briefs

Not enjoyable phone calls to make – Our Steve Lindell spoke to Principal Chris Walker yesterday in the WLBC Zoom Room, and he was amazed at the understanding of all involved as they had to shut down Muncie Central football for a little while

Hear the entire interview this weekend on This Week in Delaware County.

Monroe, and Delaware counties – the only two in Indiana in the orange color coded school map – and due to university settings, and is not unexpected. So, it is accurate to say that high schools and colleges are to show this statistical increase, but statewide hospitalizations are down, and mortality rate continue to plummet. Dr. Kristina Box yesterday again stressed the importance of face coverings – and mentioned that is students can comply better, we might improve those campus statistics as well.

Two-time Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning is leading this year’s pack in nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, according to NFL.com. This is the first time the former Colts and Broncos quarterback has been nominated. The list of 130 nominees for the 2021 class will be cut down to 25 in November and then 15 in January.

Huge drug bust in Indiana

As we shared earlier this week, for the first time in 130 years, The Salvation Army is starting its annual holiday fundraising campaign early across the country in order to rescue Christmas. Another way to help now, is to give any amount by texting “HOOSIER” to 24365. Visit SalvationArmyIndiana.org/Rescue-Christmas to donate or learn more about how you can help The Salvation Army rescue Christmas this year.

The Muncie pool season is winding down. Manager Marlene Mitchell says the last day for operation is Saturday, September 26th after the YMCA and Scuba classes. The open swim hours were closed as the school year began.

WLBC continues to sponsor and support a series of Zoom Candidate events – last night, it was the Delaware County Council, and the night before it was Delaware County Commissioner Candidates – and both of the forums are replay-able on our Local News Page. The remaining events are the State Representative Candidates on Tuesday, September 22, 6:30-7:30 pm, and then the 6th District Congressional Candidates on September 30th, 7-8 pm.

Teachers, staff, and students – all working together. When there’s a positive case of COVID, and a football team needs to shut down for a little while, there’s a lot of moving parts

That’s Muncie Central Principal Chris Walker, speaking yesterday about the total team effort of all involved.

Being out of work can be scary. But, you don’t have to go it alone and you don’t have to lose your house and everything you’ve worked hard for. Chris Davis reports

Initially, they decided to move football to the spring. Now the Big Ten Conference has changed its mind. John Herrick reports.

Ivy Tech Community College says its 20th official campus across Indiana will be in Noblesville. The college has been offering some classes at the former Noblesville High School building in 2014, but will expand into an official campus in July 2021.

Some people are skeptical about a coronavirus vaccine and some people are hesitant about getting the shot, once it’s ready. Chris Davis reports on the Hoosier Congressman who’s already ready

The Taylor University men’s basketball program will host a pair of Prospect Camps inside Odle Arena on Saturday, October 10, with a session from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm and a second session from 3:00 to 6:00 pm. The camps are open to high school boy’s basketball players in grades 10 through 12.

Second Harvest Food Bank Tailgate Food Distribution is today at the Muncie Mall 10 a.m., as well as the Blackford County Fairgrounds at the same time. More information and resources for local food pantries in your area, visit our website, www.CureHunger.org.