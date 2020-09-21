Monday, 9/21/2020 Woof Boom Morning Briefs

Who received an invite, and who did not? Last week, the Muncie newspaper reported on some candidates, including 6th District Congressman Greg Pence, not agreeing to be in forums organized by some Muncie groups. Friday, Liz Dessauer, Spokeswoman for Greg Pence for Congress campaign emailed a statement at our request: “Our campaign was never contacted about participating in the event.” Wednesday September 30th the event will happen online starting at 6:30 p.m. with the Democrat, and Libertarian candidates. Another invitation was immediately sent to a new email address, by event organizers, saying it was not too late to participate.

The Muncie Mayor takes issue with another story in the Muncie newspaper, as they doubted some facts he released about Muncie Delaware County being #1 in the state for median increase in sales of real estate, as they wrote “…but is it the full picture?” Over the weekend, we asked for the Mayor’s response to the negative headline, and he wrote, in part, Some may dismiss the results for their own reasons, but I stand by my presentation. #1- I used an independent source for data. #2- I used the exact same time frame for all markets. #3- I limited it to the 26 largest markets for rankings. #4- I used both YTD percentage calculations from the data, nothing was left out. Being #1 in the State is good news for Muncie and Delaware county is something we should celebrate and build upon. I stand by my presentation and assure you that as there is other positive news about Muncie and Delaware county, I will promote those facts as well.” Again, quoting Dan Ridenour. He had much more to say – you can SEE his entire statement on our Local News Page right now.

Ball State University’s Board of Trustees Friday approved a balanced budget for 2020-21. Ball State President Geoffrey Mearns informed the Board that the budget will enable the University to continue to focus on its academic mission while also responding to the financial challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. While some higher education institutions are experiencing significant financial distress, Ball State’s financial position remains stable. The budget reflects a decrease in state appropriations totaling about $9.6 million.

The Yorktown Town Council will meet today at 5:30 pm at Yorktown Town Hall. A Public Hearing regarding the 2021 Annual Budget, Departmental Reports, and more on the agenda.

For your planning purposes, the next Muncie on the Move breakfast event is planned for December 2rd. The October event has been cancelled.

Though the annual Thanksgiving Day dinner at the Geater Center was canceled this year, preparations and fund raising for next year’s dinner got underway this past weekend in Madison county.

Marion High School celebrated the Class of 2020 in high style with virtual celebrations in the spring, but unfortunately were not able to have an in-person celebration. As part of Homecoming Weekend, they honored the Class of 2020 graduates with a brief graduation ceremony prior to the game this past Friday, which they WON, 53-0.

Today, 6 p.m. at Canan Commons, an International Day of Prayer for Peace – and inter-faith event. Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour shared during a social media briefing last week.

Ball State proposes a balanced budget, and announces two major gifts. From a release from the University, BSU is enhancing its efforts to prepare the next generation of entrepreneurs and innovators for leadership roles by reimagining an existing center and creating a second one to focus on how organizations promote prosperity, receiving $5 million in grant funding from the Menard family and $1.55 million from the Charles Koch (COKE) Foundation. Reporting from other media outlets did not share the total, positive story – we will, later this week – regarding the impact that the resources will have on students, faculty and community.

Second Harvest Food Bank has several Tailgate Food Distribution events again this week. Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Five Points Mall in Marion, and at the same time at First Baptist Church in New Castle. If you are walking up or coming via a vehicle too small to carry a load of food, please plan to arrive an hour after the tailgate starts.

There were no fans allowed at the Indianapolis 500 in August, but that won’t be the case for the Harvest GP weekend in October. Indianapolis Motor Speedway said Friday that up to 10,000 fans can be in the grandstands for each day of racing October 1-4, per approval from the Marion County Health Department.

Students and teachers will face a number of changes according to the Herald Bulletin, when Anderson Community Schools returns to in-person classes on Sept. 28.

President Donald Trump learned of the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg Friday night, as he boarded Air Force One after a rally – and he was clearly surprised, saddened and solemn. Recently, the President released his new list of considerations if judge appointments – candidate Biden has yet to do so.