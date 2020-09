Anderson Community Schools teachers are thinking clean, as in disinfecting wipes, hand sanitizer and other cleaning supplies as they return to in-person instruction September 28th. The Anderson Education Foundation, through the Classroom Closet, will hold a special opening for the 2020-21 school year from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the D26 Career Center building, 325 W. 38th St. where teachers can get some of those supplies for their classrooms at no cost.