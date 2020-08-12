Wednesday, August 12, 2020 Woof Boom Morning Briefs

Governor Holcomb speaks today in his weekly COVID press conference. Two weeks from today marks the end of the initial mask-mandate for the state – may are interested to heard his thoughts of any progress, or lack of, our fight against the virus as schools and other activities continue to ramp up.

A poll conducted by the American Lung Association and published in the Herald Bulletin shows 70% of the respondents favor a smoke-free environment at public places, including bars and casinos in Indiana. While on the subject of polls, it is estimated that just 50% of American’s will allow themselves to take the COVID19 vaccine.

Borg-Warner’s name has been on the trophy commemorating the winner of the Indianapolis 500 since the very first race back in 1911. In 1995, the engine maker wanted to do more to add to the excitement of the race. So they created a “Rolling Jackpot” to be awarded to any driver who can win the iconic race in back-to-back years. The prize has now swelled to $360,000 with an addition of $20,000 this year. Last year’s total prize money was just under $13.1 million. The race is August 23rd, live on WLBC. Practice is scheduled to begin today.

C-Net has certain features that they think you should turn off – for privacy, with smart speakers. Alexa’s Drop In feature is a cool way for, for example, friends to connect during continued COVID-19 lockdowns, but it’s easy to forget that virtual visitors once permitted will then have access to drop in anytime, unannounced. Unless you want to risk friends or family members using the feature at inopportune times, you should switch off Drop In until you want to use it.

The University of Notre Dame tested nearly 12,000 students before the start of classes on Monday, and found that only about 33 students tested positive for the virus. That’s less than one-third of 1-percent of the number of students tested.

As the extended summer break comes to an end, students across central Indiana are starting their return to school. With that return, motorists should expect an increased amount of school bus and pedestrian traffic during the morning and afternoon commutes, and therefore need to plan those commutes accordingly to allow for extended travel time. Also to be expected, Troopers with the Indiana State Police will be hitting the roads to watch for school bus stop arm violations. High visibility enforcement will be used to encourage motorists to stop for school buses, and enforcement action will be taken against those who don’t.

MuncieJournal.com reports that Muncie Civic Theatre will present “The Music Man” at 7:30 p.m. this Friday and Saturday, outdoors at Ball State University’s Arts Terrace. This has been a tough time for all arts and entertainment venues, but Civic was determined to bring live theater back. Ball State University President Geoffrey Mearns and Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour, will appear in cameo roles. Parking along the Quad, at the Planetarium parking lot or in the parking garage behind Sursa Hall. As for the rest of the Civic season, all indoor programming has been “paused.” Tickets for “The Music Man” can be purchased online at www.munciecivic.org

The award winning WLBC Hometown Hero of the month is Prevent Child Abuse Indiana, a Division of The Villages. Through the month, free Radio airtime and other benefits will be gifted to the organization to talk about reducing delinquency rates, prevention councils, and safety for kids.

Governor Holcomb speaks today in his weekly COVID press conference. Two weeks from today marks the end of the initial mask-mandate for the state – may are interested to heard his thoughts of any progress, or lack of, our fight against the virus as schools and other activities continue to ramp up.

A show that WILL GO ON! A Fishers Labor Day tradition, the 8th annual Fishers Blues Fest returns to the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater, the free, two-night event includes performances by renowned local and nationally award-winning blues artists in a first come, first served, limited-capacity outdoor setting with social distancing measures in place. Friday and Saturday, September 4-5, from 7-11 p.m.