Wednesday, 8/19/2020 Woof Boom Morning Briefs

BREAKING FROM MUNCIE ANIMAL CARE AND SERVICES, posted on their Facebook page Tuesday at about 4 p.m.: “At the advice from a Veterinarian, we are closing our kennels until Monday August 31st, 2020 as a precaution due to a dog that was brought in very ill with the potential to spread the illness to our adoptable dogs. We are being overly cautious and following a zoonotic protocol for the safety of the other dogs in our care. Our adoptable dogs are not sick, and we intend to keep it that way. We apologize for any inconvenience, and we hope everyone understands that we must always do what’s in the best interest of the animals in our care. We are still open for cat and kitten adoptions, but our kennels will be closed until Monday August 31st. Again, we are sorry for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding and patience. Please share!!

Sincerely,

MACS Staff”

A Plea from the Prez. BSU President Geoffrey Mearns released a video for students yesterday, pleading with them to wear a mask on campus

Students have been arriving all week, and classes start on campus Monday.

It’s looking unlikely the NBA All-Star Game will be taking place in Indianapolis next year. Kurt Darling reports

A New Castle man was arrested yesterday morning on a one count warrant for Level 6 Felony, Possession of Child Pornography, after he turned himself in at the Henry County Jail.

Damien J. White, age 40, of New Castle, was arrested at the Henry County Jail after turning himself in. Anyone with information about a missing or exploited child may leave a tip on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children web site or by calling 1-800-THE-LOST, or 9-1-1. Tips can be made and kept anonymous.

This year’s Indy 500 is different than all the other ones for many reasons. That includes what the pole sitter does the week leading up to the race

Marco Andretti and all of the drivers get to “reset” before the final practice on Friday, then the race on Sunday afternoon. 1 p.m. pre-race on several of our Woof Boom Radio stations.

A one-time screening of the movie “Hoosiers” at the Auburn-Garrett Drive-In Theatre will help fund the operation of a gym where the movie was filmed in the mid-1980s. The Indiana Broadcasters Association has partnered with local media, and will fund Knightstown’s Hoosier Gym, which has lost much of its financial support because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The showing of the film takes place Aug. 27 at 8:30 p.m. for $20 per vehicle via eventbrite.com. Only 200 tickets will be sold, due to social distancing guidelines.

Here’s some of the Second Harvest Food Bank Tailgate Food Distribution plan; today, 10 a.m. at Dunkirk City Park, and at 1 p.m. in North Manchester. If you’d like to support these efforts in your community, donate by clicking here. Right now, your donations will be DOUBLED through our summer match campaign!

You might think it’s a no-brainer that your pet shouldn’t have marijuana. Chris Davis reports that veterinarians are seeing more pets injected with THC, and some who are being fed cannabis or eating it by accident

Third time’s the charm – well, actually, not so much. An Elkhart man is in jail after he tried to rob a bank for the third time in a row

Now more on a story we first shared Monday – a coronavirus test just approved by the F-D-A has the potential to dramatically expand the amount and speed of testing

He seems to be saying “let’s show them they are WRONG…”

Ball State President Mearns, in a video sent to students yesterday, explain the mask mandate, as well as other health requirements. We will speak to Mearns tomorrow morning at 11 a.m., and report Friday morning on Radio.

We now know more about the early Sunday shooting in Anderson – one arrested, and a police officer placed on administrative leave — a standard police procedure — for firing his handgun. According to the Herald Bulletin, an Anderson man, identified by officers as Torino T. Johnson, 42, of Anderson, was seen “actively firing a handgun into a vehicle.” APD Officer Gabe Bailey fired a round at Johnson “in defense of two victims” who were inside a truck. Johnson ran from officers, but was taken into custody by authorities when he returned to the area a short time later. Johnson is accused of attempted murder, criminal recklessness and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. Anyone with information regarding the shootings can call the Anderson Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 765-648-6730.

President Donald Trump announced that he planned to grant a posthumous pardon Tuesday afternoon to women’s rights activist Susan B. Anthony, who was charged with voting illegally in the 1872 presidential election. “She was never pardoned — for voting. She was guilty for voting,” Trump said at the White House Tuesday.

Pendleton District Trooper Mark Hanna has been promoted to the position of Detective at the Pendleton ISP Post. From Markleville, Indiana, he graduated from Pendleton Heights High School in 2009 and Ball State University in 2013.

Indiana University president Michael McRobbie is retiring. McRobbie will turn 70 in two months — he told IU’s Board of Trustees he’s ready to spend more time with his grandchildren. His final day will be June 30, the last day of the fiscal year.

The U.S. Census Bureau began following up with households nationwide that have not yet responded to the 2020 Census. Based on the current self-response rate of 63.8%, the Census Bureau estimates it will need to visit about 56 million addresses to collect responses in person. Up to 500,000 census takers across the country will go door to door to assist people in responding to the 2020 Census.

Another quick Tech Tip, from C-NET. OK, this isn’t technically turning off a feature, but in effect, Brief Mode “turns off” Alexa parroting your questions and commands back to you. To turn on Brief Mode, tap More, Settings and then Voice Responses. From here, switch on Brief Mode.