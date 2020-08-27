Thursday, 8/27/2020 Woof Boom Briefs

At yesterday’s regular meeting of the Muncie Sanitary District, Stephen Brand was voted as new President, and Brian Stevens Hotopp Vice President. Bill Smith made another announcement.

He has been in that role for about one year, since Nikki Grigsby was removed from the position as she continues to face charges by the FBI. New President Brand announced the permanent hire.

Longtime board member and former Vice President Mike Cline resigned from his position, citing personal reasons. His retirement from the Board is effective 5 p.m. Monday. Hear the entire meeting HERE: https://soundcloud.com/wlbcwakeupcrew/msd-meeting-aug26

Deputy Mayor to be added for Muncie Mayor Ridenour explained this week, he is seeking City Council’s approval for adding back in that position

The Indiana State Police (ISP) has concluded its independent investigation into the events and circumstances surrounding the June 26, 2020 police action shooting involving a Delaware County Sheriff’s Department Deputy. This review included statements from law enforcement witnesses, the officers involved, police reports, police body camera footage, photos, videos, diagrams, EMS reports, physical evidence and more. According the Prosecutor Eric Hoffman, “the facts demonstrate conclusively and without a doubt that the Deputy who discharged their firearm, ultimately shooting Benjamin Brooks did so in self-defense and defense of others.

The Indiana Pacers said Wednesday they have relieved head coach Nate McMillan of his coaching duties. The team announced Aug. 12 that it had signed McMillan to a contract extension, but did not disclose the details of the deal.

Our WLBC Hometown Hero of the Month is Prevent Child Abuse Indiana, and they are asking the community to be watchful for animal abuse

That’s Stephanie Shene from PCA – 1-800-800-5556 is the 24 hour a day hotline to report child abuse – and you can remain anonymous. Hear the entire interview HERE: https://soundcloud.com/wlbcwakeupcrew/hth-pca-indiana

The Community Foundation of Muncie and Delaware County, Inc. has announced that Jim Williams has been awarded the 2020 David Sursa Leadership Award to recognize his dedicated service to Muncie Community Schools. Williams was nominated by Muncie Community Schools and Ball State University for his service on the Muncie Community School Board since 2018.