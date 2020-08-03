Monday, August 3, 2020 Woof Boom Morning Briefs

Statistics, and headlines are sometimes misleading. A recent newspaper story cited 617 COVID cases in Delaware County. It is also accurate to state 113,518 residents of the county do not have it. As of this past weekend, only three were hospitalized in Muncie, and we have passed the fourth consecutive week with zero deaths in the county. Facts, not Fear. Continue to wash hands, wear masks when possible, and physical distancing.

There’s a ground beef, and red onion recall announced by CDC over the weekend – as of Sunday, no reports of any ties to sales or illnesses in Indiana.

A report from NBC over the weekend shows that global social distancing rules targeting coronavirus have pushed influenza infection rates to a record low. In China, new reports of diseases including mumps, measles and some sexually transmitted diseases, have declined significantly.

Over the weekend, a driver was taken to a hospital after she badly injured her hand at an Indiana toll road collection booth. Her ring apparently got caught in the basket as she drove away.

Taylor University will move forward with most athletic events during the upcoming fall semester in conjunction with fellow Crossroads League institutions. However, the Taylor football season will be postponed to spring 2021.

This week, no fewer than 17 school districts in our area start their school year – with a virtual start tomorrow for Shenandoah. Many schools are in person, some with a blended option, and a few with the on line only, for now.

The Second Show in the Annual Kokomo Summer Concert Series: WEBERFEST 2020 FEATURING NASHVILLE’S FINEST ON AUGUST 15 from 6 – 10 p.m. at the Kokomo Performing Arts Pavilion in Foster Park. Free admission! Each show will adhere to state and CDC guidelines and encourage attendees to wear masks and protect themselves as they deem necessary.

In a New York Post article and many other news outlets, the head of the CDC and Prevention on Friday pushed for schools to reopen safely in the fall, saying it’s in the “public health interest” to do so – citing mental health issues, as well as nutritional ones for the children.

Nearly 300 employees of Republic Airways are getting word of “involuntary furloughs” in October and November.

Another Henry County crash – this time, an Anderson man was seriously injured Friday night when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and rolled over ejecting him. Robert C. Clore, age 61, of Anderson, who was not wearing a safety belt, was taken from the scene by medical helicopter.

Mayor Tom Broderick, Jr. announced a new program to assist low to moderate income city residents impacted financially by job loss or illness with rent and utility costs. The maximum award per family is $1500 and for more information, email lkelley@cityofanderson.com.

Metro Football League families & Fans it is that time of year again! Sign up begins today from 5:30P – 8P, and Saturday 8A – 11A. This is for all grades K-6th: and they have the play for free program. Look for more info on Facebook under Metro Football League.

Crew Carwash, recently held its eleventh annual Crew for Kids fundraiser, and raised $72,166 in total for Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies across Indiana.

Did you hear Takin’ it to the Street Beat this past weekend on WHBU? James Burgess, NCAAP President of Madison County, discussed a Florida Man who bought a Lamborghini with $4milmion in PPP funds, and GM’s solution to keep a key truck plant running. Listen every Saturday on WHBU.

Another delay: two previous dates have been promised, and now The Washington Post reports Joe Biden will likely name his running mate in second week of August.