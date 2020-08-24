Monday, 8/24/2020 Woof Boom Briefs

People – mostly parents – are still talking. The Anderson Community Schools board voting to bring back students on Oct. 19, is much later than expected. The final decision after a 5-1 vote was made after much debate, with some not understanding why the Board isn’t bringing some kids back to buildings right after the Labor Day Break. The more detailed modified safety plan is expected to be presented 6 p.m. Sept. 8 at the board’s next regularly scheduled meeting. ACS is the only district in Madison County and surrounding communities that has remained all-virtual to start the year.

The state’s rental assistance program won’t be around much longer. John Herrick reports on what you need to do if you want to apply for financial help

Students at Frankton-Lapel and South Madison community school districts will return to traditional in-person classes today after spending the past week partially in virtual classes.

The Rialzo Reboot: a Radio only fundraiser, September 3rd on WLBC is raising money for an important purpose

Lisa Suttle with Meridian Health Services, last week in the WLBC Zoom Room. The real Rialzo is booked for April, 2021.

At Friday’s Ball State convocation attended virtually by students, alumni, and Woof Boom Radio news, a dormitory custodian earned one of Ball State University’s highest honors for welcoming a homesick student to campus and helping motivate the student to succeed in school. Steve Smith received the President’s Medal of Distinction from University President Geoffrey S. Mearns. It was only the second time Mearns has given the award. Red the entire, moving story on our Local News page now.

Longtime talk show host Larry King said Saturday that two of his children have died within roughly three weeks of each other. His son unexpectedly passed away of a heart attack in late July, while his daughter died earlier this week only a short time after having been diagnosed with lung cancer.

Local school Profoundly Disappointed – Daleville Community Schools is investigating after a post on social media showing several students forming a swastika in the high school gym. Saturday night, WTHR reported a statement from the superintendent: “Daleville Community Schools will not tolerate acts of racism, bias, unlawful harassment, or discrimination of any kind and we are profoundly disappointed and shocked by the apparent actions of the students…We urge any student or staff member with information about this incident to contact their school Principal or the Superintendent.”

How Hoosiers will benefit. Kurt Darling reports on a new federal law

Prosecuting Attorney Eric Hoffman formally charged Amber Vannatter with 7 counts for crimes allegedly committed against the less than one year old baby in mid-August. The report showed that Vannatter gave several different accounts about how the child received injuries that did not make sense to the officer on scene. She advised that she got into an argument with her ex—boyfriend and was feeling depressed. The child work up and started crying, and the alleged abuse took place.

Today – the first guests of the new Women’s Recovery Home will be welcomed to a renovated site in Muncie. Lisa Suttle from Meridian Health Services explain

She was a guest on WLBC last week, as part of WLBC’s Rialzo Reboot Radio show – a virtual event, September 3rd on Radio only.

The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs in partnership with the Small Business Administration are excited to bring you a great promotional opportunity for Madison county small businesses. To do this, The Alexandria Chamber will populate a map with small businesses. Questions? Contact director@alexandriachamber.org

Purdue University officials have already “called it:” they will produce on-demand commencement ceremonies for this December’s graduates. This will be the third set of on-demand commencement ceremonies for the Boilers.

The Anderson Board of Public Works approved a 2% increase in electric rates for the final quarter of the year.

Friday afternoon, actress Lori Loughlin was sentenced to 2 months in prison and her husband to 5 months in the college admissions cheating scandal. It was not immediately known if they will actually serve time behind bars – due to COVID, as well as attorney wrangling.

Tracking storms today in the Gulf of Mexico: Marco, and Laura are forecast to make landfall this week – the first time since 1933 two named-storms were in the gulf at the same time. There has NEVER been two hurricanes in the gulf at the same time.