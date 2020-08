Nearly 800 students have enrolled in the new MCS virtual learning program, and those without a computer, laptop or tablet can acquire one from the school system beginning tomorrow. Distribution will take place at the MCS Administration Building at over the next three days. Times are as follows: Wednesday, Aug. 5: 9 – 11 a.m. and 1 – 3 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 6: 9 – 11 a.m., 1 – 3 p.m. and 4 – 6 p.m., and Friday, Aug. 7: 9 – 11 a.m., 1 – 3 p.m. and 4 – 6 p.m.