Delaware County officials say a closed machine shop in the town of Albany has been purchased by an Illinois company that will relocate its headquarters there. Pinson Manufacturing Company (PMC) will use the 82,000-square-foot former Littler Diecast building in Albany, installing equipment to begin creating products, jobs and tax revenue. PMC will perform CNC (computer controlled) milling and turning, CNC plasma cutting, welding, painting and abrasive services.