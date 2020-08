Ball State University’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit brought on behalf of a student seeking reimbursement for tuition and fees after the campus was shut down because of COVID-19 last spring has been shot down by a judge. The Star Press reports as of July 1, more than 150 similar, proposed class-action lawsuits had been filed against colleges and universities, including Indiana and Purdue universities, alleging breach of contract, unjust enrichment and other complaints.