Friday, August 7, 2020 Woof Boom Morning Briefs

Law enforcement, doing GOOD: Kenny West wants to stop generational crime. That’s why the sheriff’s deputy started “Second Chance Dads” four years ago — a program that helps find jobs for convicted felons after they serve their time. WTHR reports that Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner is looking to expand this successful program into other communities — quite the compliment for West, who simply started this program to protect his own family, and city.

Gov. Holcomb was challenged by a reporter this week, regarding safe voting – he reminded of the safe Primary Election, for those that chose to vote in person….. There are several ways to vote early in Indiana, and he asked for Hoosiers to plan ahead.

Look for the “Stuff the Bus” campaign event – shoppers visiting select Walmart locations this weekend can purchase and drop off requested items at Salvation Army collection bins at the front of each store, and provide new school supplies to the thousands of Hoosier children in need of a fresh start to the school year.

The Indiana Independent Venue Alliance (IIVA) is calling for a community Day Of Action today in its continued effort to keep Indiana’s live music venues open as the effects of COVID-19 continue to take its toll on the industry. They say without a major intervention, it is estimated that 90% of these small businesses across the U.S. will close in the next 60 days. To help its member venues visit SaveOurStages.com.

Parents – the schools need your help, too. More Facts, not Fear: as we have reported, people will continue to contract COVID19 for the time being, but we CAN safely continue to open up schools – as Dr. Box from the State Department of Health said, it’s up to US to be watchful….. Hear the entire State Briefing on This Week in Delaware County this weekend on several Woof Boom radio stations.

Elwood Community Schools officials notified parents by email yesterday that a second student at Elwood Jr.-Sr. High School has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Superintendent Joe Brown said the student was a close contact of the student who was identified last week as testing positive. Close contact is considered to be within 6 feet of someone who has tested positive for more than 15 minutes.

Unprecedented. That one word sums up Fiscal Year 2019-2020 most succinctly, according to Jeni Marsh, CEO of United Way of Delaware, Henry and Randolph counties. She cited the third year in a row surpassing the campaign goal, increasing grants by 15% to 34 programs supporting children, while providing wrap around support for their families, too, and more, from a very generous community – make that COMMUNTIES that they serve.

For 37 years, volunteers have worked together to provide a free Thanksgiving Day meal to Anderson residents – Annual Thanksgiving Day meal at Geater Center has been canceled. Organizer James Warner announced Tuesday that it will return in 2021.

Some colleges across the country will not be reopening their campuses this fall to help enact social distancing. Natural Light beer is introducing the Dorm From Home – a “Nattified” mobile dorm that’ll be parked right in the backyard or driveway of one lucky 21+ student this fall. Fans 21+ can post a photo on social using #DormFromHome and #contest to make the case why they deserve to Dorm From Home this semester.

Sen. Ted Cruz condemned comments that media mogul Oprah Winfrey made about White privilege and succeeding as a person of color on her new Apple TV+ series, saying in a tweet early Thursday morning that her points were “utter, racist BS.”