Two Muncie teens are under arrest, a young woman left with a serious leg injury after a shooting over the weekend on the 300 block of East Ninth Street. Police say Robbie Lee Funkhouser and Linzee Renee Rosinski, both 18 and of the 300 block of North Mulberry Street, were apprehended Thursday on preliminary counts of intimidation with a deadly weapon, dealing in marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance, reports the Star Press.