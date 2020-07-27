Two Dead, One Hospitalized After Shooting In Carmel

Two people, including a suspected assailant, died and a third person was hospitalized Monday morning following a shooting in in Carmel. Gunshots were reported at about 8am and police found two victims when they arrived on the scene. Investigators learned that the suspected shooter was still at large, and when the suspect was located, one Carmel police officer fired shots. It wasn’t immediately clear how many shots were fired, if there was an exchange of gunfire and if the officer’s gunfire struck the suspect.