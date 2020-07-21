Tuesday, July 21, 2020, Woof Boom Morning Briefs

More money for Hoosiers? Congress is back in Session this week, and we wondered , what’s next, as far as a next stimulus package? 6th District Congressman Greg Pence Hear the entire Woof Boom Radio interview now on our Local News Page.

As we first told you yesterday morning, the trial of former Muncie Mayor Dennis Tyler has been moved from August to February

That “time to prepare” was also noted by the newspaper to possibly “negotiate a plea agreement.”

More again this morning on face coverings in schools. Delaware County Health Department Administrator Jammie Bane used the words “strongly encouraged” instead of “mandated” school-face-coverings, saying “Data strongly shows children are not at a high risk for illness from COVID-19, and promising data even shows that the previous belief that children serving as asymptomatic carriers driving viral spread is false.” We asked Muncie Community Schools for a comment on a newspaper report over the weekend that seemed to indicate there has been a surprise change with the policy at MCS about face coverings for the upcoming school year. MCS spokesman Andy Klotz wrote to Woof Boom Radio news, that their story indicates “that people should be surprised by the fact that MCS changed its policy on face coverings when, in fact, we have always said that our reopening plan is a fluid document that will be amended as needed to the changing circumstances.” We reached out to the Delaware County Health Officer Dr. Donna Wilkins about the alleged discrepancy between her “Mask Up Muncie” campaign, and that of data cited by Bane related to school-kids, but received no reply.

They are trying to keep us safe on the roads. Recently, the Indiana State Police Peru Post conducted a three day, unannounced, traffic enforcement project resulting in 112 Traffic Citations and 262 Warnings. Multiple warnings were issued for Indiana’s hand free law which went into effect on July 1.

The Indiana Region of the American Red Cross is looking for people to help sew and distribute face coverings. Non-sewers are needed too—for ironing, cutting out patterns, disinfecting and packaging, and inventorying and delivering to organization.

The Muncie Newspaper reports that a Black Chamber of Commerce has been formed in Muncie. The group had its official kickoff at McCulloch Park on Thursday evening. We asked Jay Julian, CEO of the Muncie Delaware County Chamber of Commerce for a comment as to whether this was a competitor to his group’s efforts, and he wrote that “most Chambers tend to work together, unlike many economic and community development organizations that view other agencies as competitors.”

Tulsa transfer and former Marion High School standout Reggie Jones has been granted immediate eligibility for the Ball State men’s basketball team. Jones has one season of eligibility remaining. He signed with the Cardinals in April after helping Tulsa to a share of the American Athletic Conference regular season championship in the 2019-20 campaign.

A coronavirus vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca is safe and shows signs of inducing an immune response, according to early clinical trial results published Monday in the medical journal The Lancet. The trial results found that it generated two “strong” immune responses: the production of both antibodies and T cells, which find and attack virus cells.

While scientists and medical experts seemed to have proven that wearing face masks is one of the best ways to battle the pandemic, there are still many conspiracy theories that have been circulating. One such common mask myth is that they can lower your oxygen levels and make it hard to breathe. This false claim has been debunked before, and now, Dr. Anthony Fauci is speaking out as well in an article recently on MSN.com.

Dealing with challenges in the healthcare industry has only gotten more difficult during the pandemic, but the new CEO of the Indiana Rural Health Association says she’s been ready for any and all obstacles. John Herrick reports.