Thursday, July 2, 2020 Woof Boom morning briefs

Indiana was HOPING for Stage 5 – but the Governor announced yesterday a bit of an extension of Stage 4

With the holiday weekend, he also specified that SHOWS WILL GO ON

The Muncie fireworks are ON, and in TWO parts – the official larger display is Saturday night, with music played on 104.1 HD1 WLBC! Mayor Ridenour says you can sit where ever you want, but consider wearing face coverings, and distance your family 6 feet or more away from the next family’s spot! On Sunday night, there’s a smaller show at Prairie Creek and music will be played at 10 p.m. again to enhance the patriotism. Again, physical distancing is requested along with the face coverings. We’ve heard that a free concert by a local band will also be part of the fun at The Creek. Many WLBCland shows are listed on our Local News page now (source of list, WTHR).

Marion, 7/3/2020 at 10:00 PM, Ballard Field

Muncie OFFICIAL CITY OF MUNCIE SHOW, 7/4/2020 at 10:00 PM, Muncie Central High School

Muncie / Prairie Creek smaller show, 7/5/2020 at 10:00 PM, Prairie Creek Reservoir

Yorktown, 7/4/2020 at 10 p.m., Morrow’s Meadow.

Dunkirk, 7/4/2020 at 10:00 PM, Dunkirk City Park

Frankfort, 7/4/2020 at Dusk, T.P.A. Park

Noblesville, 7/4/2020 at 10:00 PM, Forest Park

Pendleton, 7/4/2020 at 10:00 PM, Falls Park

Redkey, 7/4/2020 at 10:00 PM, Redkey Baseball Park

Tipton, 7/4/2020 at 10:00 PM, Tipton County Fairgrounds

Logansport, 7/4/2020 at 10:00 PM, Eel River

Carmel, 7/4/2020 at 10:00 PM, West Park, 2700 W. 116th Street

Carmel, 7/4/2020 at 10:00 PM, Chase Court cul-de-sac, Chase Court is between Range Line Road and Guilford Avenue

Carmel, 7/4/2020 at 10:00 PM, Badger Field, 5459 E. Main Street

Anderson, 7/5/2020 at 10:00 PM, The Edge, 519 Golf Course Road

The Muncie Sanitary District Board met yesterday in regular session, with the two new Mayor-appointed members also attending the Zoom meeting. President Bill Smith fielded the first question of the meeting from Stephen Brand – related to the budget. It was determined that this was not the forum to get the two new members up to speed, and it was also agreed that subsequent smaller meetings would allow that to happen. The Register of Claims was almost $6.5 million – and much larger amount than usual, which Bill Smith admitted, “almost made him choke” when he saw the amount. The entire meeting is available for replay on the MSD Facebook page – link on our Local News Page now. By the way, yesterday’s meeting lasted nearly one hour – the average meeting length in recent months has been far less than 10 minutes each. It was also decided that effective with the July 15th meeting, it will return to City Hall auditorium, after the suggestion was made by the two new Board members.

Central Indiana Law Enforcement and Fire Investigators are requesting the assistance from the public and local businesses to solve multiple arson cases in the Indianapolis area. Any information related to incidents from May 29th, 30th and 31st, is asked to contact the Arson Hotline at 800-382-4682. There is reward up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) involved in these arsons.

Today is day 2 of Hands Free driving in Indiana. Another reminder – you’re not allowed to touch your phone while driving. If you’re not sure about the law – just put it away until you get to your destination – it can wait.

A Muncie woman was crowned Miss Indiana for America this past weekend in Mishawaka. 31-year-old Chantal Sherfy, won the event. The mother of two competed with the local title “Miss Cowan”, to represent the Cowan Community, since the sudden passing of her late husband Nicholas in 2015. Sherfy will now compete for the National Title this October in Las Vegas. If she were to win, the world event will be in Sri Lanka.

Our state is in much better shape than some others in the US – The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) yesterday announced that only 371 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19. More than 39 percent of ICU beds and nearly 83 percent of ventilators are available. To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

First Merchants has announced Jamie Matthews as its new market president for the Muncie region. Inside Indiana Business reports that Matthews will supervise all market operations.

The summer grilling season is here, and outdoor cooking and socially-distanced picnic gatherings are a welcome change for families eager to get out and enjoy the warm weather. As families and friends prepare their next outdoor feast SERVPRO urges property owners to keep some sobering “grilling fire facts” from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) in mind. Gas grills, and barbeques are involved in an average of 8,900 home fires each year. An average of 19,700 patients each year visit emergency rooms because of injuries involving grills. July is the peak month for grill fires (18%), including both structure, outdoor or unclassified fires.

Butler University is the recipient of a $1.5 million gift and the university says the gift will help support its $100 million Sciences Expansion and Renovation project. Butler says the gift pushes it past $29 million raised toward its $42 million fundraising goal.

Sports note: After three years as a boys basketball and baseball assistant, Austin Earley will lead the Daleville’s girls basketball team.

A Dayton, Ohio, woman has been formally charged with four felonies after she was caught bringing more than 60 grams of drugs into Richmond. Amy Lynn Goens, 50, was pulled over a week ago today on National Road East after Wayne County Drug Task Force officers received a tip, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Richmond Police Department K-9 Uzi alerted to the odor of narcotics. A search found methamphetamine, heroin and/or fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana, a handgun, digital scales, a glass pipe and empty baggies, and just over $3,000 in cash as well.

Promotions at Pendleton: Sergeant Lyda Scott begin her career with Pendleton Juvenile Correctional Facility in September 2015. She was promoted to sergeant in November of 2017 before resigning in 2018 to pursue other professional goals. Sgt. Lyda Scott re-entered corrections at Pendleton Juvenile Correctional Facility in October 2019. Sergeant Ashley James begin her career with Pendleton Juvenile Correctional Facility in July 2011. She resigned in Feb 2015 to pursue other professional goals. After a leave of absence, Sgt. James re-entered corrections at Pendleton Juvenile Correctional Facility in February of 2020. She worked as a Youth Development Specialist prior to her promotion.