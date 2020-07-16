Thursday, July 16, 2020 Woof Boom Morning Briefs

Governor Holcomb says that Indiana will remain at “Stage 4.5” for “at least the next two (more) weeks.” Many are not surprised by this decision, based on data that we know of, as well as the dire predictions by many media reports coming from other states in the Country. Many are very pleased that the Governor is not taking the State “backwards” to more restrictive levels.

It was the second meeting of the five member Muncie Sanitary District Board. What is usually a formality – approving the minutes of the previous meeting – required some discussion, as Brian Stephens Hotopp cited missing items, and President Bill Smith stated some “flu problems” in his office that may have prompted the brevity of the document. The missing notes will be added, and will be presented for approval at the next meeting instead. Only four of the five members were in person – the first time of a City Hall meeting in several months.

In a related story, Bill Smith noted several possible COVID cases among MSD employees, which one of his staff later clarified none of which, at the time of the meeting yesterday had been confirmed. Discussion of a new policy asked for by President Bill Smith, seems to allow for paid time off – not using sick time or vacation time. Member Hotopp took exception with the vast difference in this policy and the one that the City uses. Member Brand stated that the Cares Act allows for other help for those affected by COVID, and far less impact to rate payers of the MSD. It was unclear, after discussion, as to what the next step will be.

Add Cowan to the list of schools getting ready! Online registration for the upcoming school year will open Monday, (July 20), at 8:00 AM. Please reference the letter that was mailed out the first week of June. Additional guidance will be posted on their school website.

The Madison County 4-H Fair is underway, but basically no one is there. No rides, vendors or displays this year, and no admittance to the general public. However, the Madison County 4-H Association decided to hold modified live events for the 4-H’ers to complete this year’s projects. The livestock event of the fair begins Saturday with only 4-H members and their immediate family members being admitted. No animals will remain overnight, and barns will be cleaned and disinfected nightly.

Biotech company Moderna announced Tuesday that 45 participants from its phase I clinical vaccine trial developed antibodies key to fighting the COVID virus at levels up to four times the amount found in patients who got sick and then recovered from the virus.

Here’s the plan for free food distribution this week: Today at 10 a.m. in both Montpelier, and at Muncie Mall. Friday at 10am in both Anderson, and Winchester.

The Indiana BMV announced it will begin appointments for driving skills exams today in select communities. Appointments are required for driving skills exams and must be scheduled in advance – in fact, appointments are recommended for all BMV visits, for now. Appointment information and expectations can be viewed on the BMV website

As we told you first Tuesday afternoon, Tom Bergeron, the longtime host of ABC’s Dancing With The Stars, has been pushed out as is Erin Andrews. The Network reportedly said it’s moving in a new creative direction, and did not cite any of the political stances taken by Bergeron through the years.

People are still talking about the surprise Tuesday – The Anderson Community Schools board on Tuesday voted unanimously to open schools entirely virtually and reassess around Sept. 9 whether a return to in-person instruction is possible. District officials last month announced they would offer in-person as well as virtual options for parents who are uncomfortable with sending students back to the buildings.

DelCom has released its On-Line Registration as of today, and the 20/21 Reentry plan. A yesterday post explained such items as required masks on buses, and masks being strongly encouraged at school during the day. No visitors will be allowed, unless scheduled in advance and phone conversations will be used as much as possible to reduce the need for in person contact – and early pick up for students will be asked to stay outside of the building, with students escorted to the door.

Governor Holcomb says that Indiana will remain at “Stage 4.5” for “at least the next two (more) weeks.” Many are not surprised by this decision, based on data that we know of, as well as the dire predictions by many media reports coming from other states in the Country. Many are very pleased that the Governor is not taking the State “backwards” to more restrictive levels.

New MSD Board Member Stephen Brand made a point to mention yesterday about the many quality people that work for the Muncie Sanitary District – noting that he has visited with several, and citing their love for their jobs and their proud service to the community. Brand is one of the two new members of the now-5 member Board which met in regular session yesterday. The meeting lasted nearly one and a half hours, after many questions asked by the two newest Board members.

There’s no doubting that people will continue to get sick the COVID19 virus. However, did you know that the total patients that have recovered globally: is 7,399,310! Reportedly that “recovered” number is much lower than reality – since the vast majority of infected people never feel any symptoms.

Tuesday, a Marion Radio station reported that Cracker Barrel in Gas City closed after reporting COVID-19 case. It was not reported if customers that visited need to take any action.

More than 1,400 students will hear their names called during Purdue University’s summer commencement. Originally scheduled for Aug. 8, the on-demand version will be posted online for graduates and their families to access starting Aug. 3. This is the second Purdue’s commencement will be offered on-demand.

But officer, I’m supposed to drive fast! Not sure if that worked over the weekend, when HE got pulled over in Wisconsin. A Milwaukee TV station, reported Helio Castroneves was cited for exceeding the speed limit. Speed not disclosed.