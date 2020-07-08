Stiff Sentence For Man In 2016 Slaying

50 years behind bars, the sentence for a New Castle man for his role in a 2016 slaying.. The Star Press reports 27 year old

Devin P. Asberry had pleaded guilty in June to murder. Asberrt was charged along with two others in the November 2016 slaying of 23-year-old Chancellor Smith during a home invasion on the 6300 block of South Henry County Road 325-W.