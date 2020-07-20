Monday, July 20, 2020 Woof Boom Morning Briefs

The headline appears to incite controversy, when words and facts mean more. The Muncie newspaper reported that the Delaware County Health Department issued guidance that is counter to the decision of Muncie Community Schools’ new mask-mandate. County health Administrator Jammie Bane is using words “strongly encouraged” instead of “mandate,” saying “Data strongly shows children are not at a high risk for illness from COVID-19, and promising data even shows that the previous belief that children serving as asymptomatic carriers driving viral spread is false.” MCS spokesman Andy Klotz told the newspaper, “MCS decided to go a step beyond their recommendation.” Muncie has a denser population, which could make social distancing more difficult, and Muncie has a higher population of Black students (21%), who have statistically been hit much harder by coronavirus than other racial groups “and we want to mitigate that as best we can.”

More from our conversation late last week with BSU President Geoffrey Mearns. As you know by now, the MAC delayed several Fall sports start dates

The football team continues summer workouts, as directed by NCAA and CDC guidelines. As we told you first on Friday afternoon, the September 3rd home opener was cancelled by Maine – and the two road games at Michigan and IU were previously cancelled by the Big 10.

Not everyone is in favor of masks. Protesters showed up near the Indiana Statehouse Sunday afternoon for what they called an “anti-mask” rally. John Herrick reports.

If you’re wondering why you are seeing flags flown at half mast, it is in honor of the late Congressman John Lewis, as directed by the Governors of Indiana and Kentucky.

If you use the Muncie Bypass, there’s now another closure – the Muncie Hoyt Avenue ramps are now closed in both directions. All traffic gets diverted into the small neighborhood roads there; with some saying there was inadequate signage before you get to the barricades. Several other ramp closures happened with little warning in the past few weeks – including the US35 ramps.

Facts, Not Fear – headlines can be misleading. WTHR’s website yesterday stated: “…emergency rooms swamped.” The article went on to explain, in Indiana, ventilator and intensive care beds are plentiful, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

Muncie Delaware Clean and Beautiful benefitted over the weekend, as we hear from Woof Boom Radio’s Zach Johnson

New Manager Jack, a BSU grad, says they plan to have several charitable organizations helped as a new member of the Muncie community.

Second Harvest Food Bank announces the following Tailgate Food Distribution events this week: today, 11:00 AM in North Manchester. Tuesday, at Marion’s Five Points Mall at 10 a.m., as well as New Castle.

Improvements for a Muncie city park

Mayor Dan Ridenour from last week on WLBC.

In Mishawaka, a man faces charges for driving his SUV into a group of protesters

First, it was the summer track season, now Indiana leaders have canceled the fall marching band season. The Indiana State School Music Association announced this week that regional, semi-state and state final events will not be held.

Sunday marked six months since Ball State University freshman Sophie Robbins passed in a tragic car accident in late January. Robbins’ family and friends participated in a 5K Run where the Flags 4 Fallen Organization carried American flags in her honor through the finish line. She was a 2019 graduate of Jay County High School. Three Anderson teens were charged with felony counts of leaving the scene where Robbins died.

The Indiana Region of the American Red Cross is looking for people to help sew and distribute face coverings. Non-sewers are needed too—for ironing, cutting out patterns, disinfecting and packaging, and inventorying and delivering to organization.

Saturday on WHBU, did you hear James Burgess, NAACP President of Madison County on Takin’ it to the Street Beat? He discussed General Motors to call up hundreds of laid off workers to meet production demand at key truck plants, and more. Hear him again this Saturday morning, only on WHBU – We Use Our Voice to Build Your Community.

