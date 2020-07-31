Friday, July 31, 2020 Woof Boom Morning Briefs

The Governor’s visit to Muncie yesterday, full coverage — Regarding face coverings: The Governor was on stage, with Chamber Chairperson Jeff Parsons – they were more than 6 feet apart, but both wore masks. Holcomb said he needs to lead by example….. The room was 100% masked up, even though criminality was taken off the table late last week. Hear the entire event HERE.



As we told you earlier this week, the Delaware County Health Department gave their blessing for an on time start for in-building learning for Muncie Community Schools….. CEO Lee Ann Kwiatkowski spoke to Woof Boom Radio news yesterday – that entire conversation on Radio this weekend on This Week in Delaware County, or LISTEN HERE.

A citizen’s tip resulted in the arrest of Steven Landrum, 38, Kokomo, IN. The tipster believed he had an active warrant for his arrest. He was wanted on two separate Miami County Superior Court II warrants, and on four separate Howard Circuit Court arrest warrants according to a release from ISP. Landrum was incarcerated in the Miami County jail. When you SEE something, SAY something.

It was a very busy day in our Zoom Room yesterday – we asked BSU President Mearns about back to school….. He’ll be on Radio this weekend with the entire interview on This Week in Delaware County, or LISTEN HERE.

The Richmond P.I. had some more good job news this week: A welded steel tube manufacturer has announced it will move into the former Matthews International facility on Richmond’s far-east side, bringing 30 new jobs by 2024.

A Muncie basketball tourney happens this weekend. The event happens at McCullough Park.

Yesterday morning just after 11 a.m., U.S. Senator Todd Young encouraged Hoosiers to honor the 75th anniversary of the sinking of the USS Indianapolis. In 2017, Senator Young introduced the bipartisan USS Indianapolis Congressional Gold Medal Act to recognize and honor the crew of the USS Indianapolis, the President signed it into law.

A lawsuit has been filed against a bagged salad brand after the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention linked its product to hundreds of parasite infections in the United States, leading to the product being recalled in June.