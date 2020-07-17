Friday, July 17, 2020 Woof Boom Morning Briefs

Ball State University is still on track — Back to class, on campus. Hear the entire interview with President Geoffrey Mearns RIGHT HERE.

A Muncie woman claims of abuse by police officers while being arrested for drunk driving, have turned into charges of false informing. Madyson McGill reports that the body cam footage proves the case

FedEx is moving ahead with a new project in Johnson County.

The Muncie-Delaware County Chamber of Commerce hosted their annual Chamber Champions awards luncheon this week and they honored 12 members for their longevity and impact in the Muncie –Delaware County community. The Ambassador of the Year Award, Jeff Bryan with Muncie Visitors Bureau. The Al Rent Spirit of Muncie Award was given to Rich Spiesak of the Ball Brothers Foundation. The Chairman’s Award was given to Keith O’Neal from Destiny Christian Center.

Great Destinations Travel in Muncie will close today for two weeks, and is relocating its office to share with Travel Dimensions. The collapse of the travel industry has caused an immense strain on retail agencies worldwide. By sharing expenses, Marsha Cooper and Julia Wadsworth hope they can be stronger to serve clients. Both agencies will remain as independent businesses.

Several South Madison County students graduated recently from Indiana Connections Academy as part of the Class of 2020. It’s a K-12 virtual charter school authorized by Ball State University that offers students statewide a tuition-free public education option.

Earlier this month, Red-tail Land Conservancy acquired a 44 acre wetland in Henry County to benefit at risk wildlife and restore water quality. Adjacent to Buck Creek near Summit Lake State Park, Buck Creek Wetlands will act as a sanctuary to birds as they search for nesting sites near the lake. Read all about it in our always free, MuncieJournal.com.

Frankton’s Emily Betz was named Madison County 4-H Fair queen. The contest, conducted via Zoom.

Tim Green, a longtime member of the Ingalls Town Council, has submitted a resignation, effective Monday. He has served more than three decades. The Herald Bulletin reports he was critical of the council, saying it doesn’t enforce the town’s rules and procedures.

Russia is attempting to steal coronavirus vaccine research, U.S., U.K. and Canada claim. NBC reports Hackers from Russia’s intelligence services have attempted to steal information – using malware to target various groups across the three countries.