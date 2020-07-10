Friday, July 10, 2020 Woof Boom Morning Briefs

With a conservative economic impact of $1.7 million, the decision of Health Officer Dr. Donna Wilkins to cancel Ironman Muncie was not agreed to by all in the community. Why did she cancel it? She told Woof Boom Radio news “…since COVID cases are increasing in many states and people will be traveling here to participate.” Also, “many citizens had contacted me about their concerns too. I could see an uptick in cases about 2 weeks after the event…”

Another day, another Twitter message from Indiana Superintendent of Schools Jennifer McCormick yesterday morning, “Social distancing, deep cleaning, multiple learning platforms, food distribution sites, tele-health, PPE, COVID symptom screening, etc. are all expensive. Now is certainly not the time to threaten to withhold federal dollars. Adding stressors. Not helpful.”

Getting a tick off your skin can be tricky. Chris Davis reports it’s important that if you find one, to go ahead and remove it to avoid diseases

Yesterday, Marion County started mandating face coverings. Some medical and dentist offices there are charging $15 extra for my appointment to cover their PPE costs. We are not aware of similar charges in other parts of our listening areas.

Major League Baseball announced the 2021 regular season schedule for all 30 teams. The Cincinnati Reds will host Opening Day at Great American Ball Park on Thursday, April 1 against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Muncie Brewfest scheduled for August 15th has been cancelled. Cornerstone Center for the Arts and the management team apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.

6th District Congressman Greg Pence was at a members-only Muncie Delaware County Chamber lunch yesterday, and we asked him why he thought it was important to visit with resident of the District

Here is the latest information regarding golf carts in Yorktown: must be registered with, and inspected by the Yorktown Police Department, and there’s a $35 annual fee. Golf carts are not allowed on trails and sidewalks, county roads, state roads, etc. Violators will be fined $150 for first offense and $250 for any subsequent offense.

A nationwide discussion is underway regarding the future of colleges, post COVID. We asked 6th District Congressman Greg Pence for his opinion, and he said that he felt certain degrees were more inclined to in-person learning than others Greg Pence July 9 COLLEGE Pence was at a members-only Muncie Delaware County Chamber lunch yesterday, and the entire Woof Boom Radio interview is on our Local News Page now. https://soundcloud.com/wlbcwakeupcrew/greg-pence-july-9-muncie-chambermp3

Enrollment continues for Muncie Community Schools CEO Lee Ann Kwiatkowski told us earlier this week the in-person dates are Tuesday, July 14 – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Thursday, July 16 – 1 to 6 p.m. Parents or guardians should come prepared with pertinent information, including proof of residency, student birth certificates and immunization records. The entire registration process typically takes less than 10 minutes. Incoming kindergarten students will also be asked to complete a brief screening test for class placement. We were also notified yesterday of Yorktown Community Schools summer registration: now open at yorktown.powerschool.com.

A former director of student life at Ball State University has been indicted by a grand jury for federal charges of distributing and receiving child porn. WISH TV reports the charges were filed in court June 24 against James Hague. The university released a statement: “Ball State is aware of the allegations made against one of its employees and the University is committed to assisting law enforcement’s investigation. As policy, the University does not comment on personnel matters.”

A total of $300,000 in state funding will be distributed to 11 Indiana food banks to provide assistance and services to Hoosiers in need. The funding came from the Indiana State Department of Agriculture, through the Indiana General Assembly. Second Harvest Food Bank ECI received just over $23,000. Today, Elwood will see a Tailgate event from 10 – 12 noon.

Delaware County Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency is happy to welcome Cory Kissick as Deputy Director, filling the position after John Coutinho moved up into the Director’s Position last month, after the departure of Jason Rogers.

A Fort Wayne company is laying off nearly 90 employees later this year

The Indiana Department of Transportation will close State Road 13 in Madison County for a bridge preventative maintenance operation. The closure is scheduled to start Monday, July 13th at 9 a.m. and will last a week, weather permitting. During the closure a detour has been posted. During construction, plan for extra time and pay attention.

