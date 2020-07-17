BREAKING: BSU FOOTBALL HOME OPENER CANCELLED

From BallStateSports.com

The Ball State football team’s season opener, scheduled for Sept. 3 against Maine at Scheumann Stadium, has been canceled after announcements from the Black Bears and their football conference concerning the fall season.

The Colonial Athletic Association announced Friday it would suspend league football competition because of concerns surrounding COVID-19, and the Maine athletic department simultaneously announced it would not compete in sports this fall.

The Maine matchup is the first Ball State football home game this fall to be affected. The Cardinals had road games at Michigan and Indiana canceled last week with the Big Ten’s announcement that it would pursue a conference-only schedule.

Ball State will continue to explore all opportunities as it relates to football competition this fall. The Cardinals currently have a Sept. 26 contest with Wyoming and eight MAC games on the schedule.