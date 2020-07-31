APD Chief Wants Officer Who Used Chokehold Fired

Anderson’s police chief has recommended the firing of an officer who has been suspended since using a banned chokehold to subdue a suspect during a June arrest. The Herald Bulletin reports Chief Jake Brown said that his decision to seek Officer Brandon Reynolds’ termination is based on the officer violating rules, neglecting or disobeying orders, taking action injurious to public peace and welfare, and engaging in conduct unbecoming an officer. Video of the incident went viral in June on social media.