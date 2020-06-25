Thursday, June 25, 2020 Woof Boom Briefs

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb says “we are on track,” and he is pleased with the safe progress being made, since Indiana starting going back to work. Steady or slowly declining hospitalization rates were reported by Dr. Box. Masks and social distancing are still strongly recommended, and the elderly and other high risk population must stay on alert. Dr. Box went on, “This is not business as usual.”

You have heard from us that July 18th is the special, delayed commencement ceremony for Muncie Central High School. The Class will be split into three groups, and at 1, 3, and 5 p.m. will come into the school for the last time. Principal Chris Walker also explained yesterday each student will receive their actual diploma that day, then proceed one last time through the hallways, and return outdoors to their ride home or their own car. Guests will need to stay in the parking lot, to Listen to the ceremonies Live on Woof Boom Radio. Listen for details on where to listen!

Your senator is co-sponsoring the Justice Act. Now, Todd Young is making a case for a bipartisan outcome. Kurt Darling reports

Tearing down statues and monuments shows how passionate some people are about race issues, but it’s not the answer, says Sen. Mike Braun. Chris Davis reports

Sportslink from Ball State has great stories to tell – and they will, June 30th with a digital premiere of a new documentary

Chris Taylor, Senior Director of Digital Sports Production spoke to us yesterday – hear much more about the event on our Local News Page now, and this weekend on This Week in Delaware County.

It’s a creative way to salute the Bearcats

That’s Muncie Central Principal Chris Walker, explaining to us yesterday how social distancing has affected their method to hold an in person commencement ceremony, July 18th at the High School auditorium. Hear the entire interview this weekend on This Week in Delaware County, or on our Local News page right now.

You’ve probably heard the term “qualified immunity” over the past couple of weeks. Chris Davis explains what that means and why Sen. Mike Braun is willing to go against Republicans and police unions to reform it

It’s the second public chicken meeting tonight in Muncie. Earlier this week, those speaking against the chicken ordinance focused on the city’s budget and how more animals in the city could create more work for the city animal shelter, an argument backed up by Muncie Animal Care and Services Director Ethan Browning citing 18 calls regarding chickens within the city last year, despite chickens being illegal to have in the city at the time. The council plans to vote on the ordinance during its July 6 meeting.

Welsh athletes are in focus in a brand new BSU Sportslink effort to digitally premiere June 30th. One of the many stories will be about this athlete

In Wales, they will see that story and the entire “Transatlantic Storytelling” show in primetime – Chris Taylor did that clock math for us, and explained yesterday that 3 p.m. here in Indiana is when you will see it first – watch for links on the social media of Sportslink.

Bayer will pay more than $10 billion to resolve thousands of lawsuits regarding claims that its Roundup herbicide causes cancer, the company said in a statement. The settlement, however, does not contain an admission of wrongdoing or liability. Thousands of lawsuits have been filed against the company since Monsanto, owned by Bayer, lost a lawsuit in 2018, after a school groundskeeper claimed its weed killer caused his non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

According to a recent survey from TopCashback.com, 66 percent of Americans are taking a staycation this summer. Not only are staycations trending, but 94 percent of Americans who have taken a staycation before also enjoy them.

An undergraduate student at Purdue University was expelled Tuesday for making what the University called “racist and despicable” statements on social media. In a video posted on TikTok by undergraduate student Maxwell Lawrence, he pretends to drive through a crowd of protesters with the caption, “Driving to your fishing spot and the protesters try blocking the road.” In a statement, Purdue President Mitch Daniels calls the post “racist and despicable,” adding that “repeated statements posted on social media by Lawrence appear plainly intended to incite others and therefore create a risk of public safety issues in the current environment.”

There is an average of 500,000 cloud-to-ground lightning strikes in Indiana per year. That’s just one of the reasons the National Weather Service in Indianapolis is telling you to be on the lookout for lightning, especially this time of year. This week is National Lightning Safety Week.

Aldi is recalling bagged salad mix because it might make people sick. Aldi said its Little Salad Bar Garden Salad could be contaminated with a parasite that causes nausea, diarrhea, stomach cramps, and fatigue. The salad mix was sold in 12-ounce bags and the bags have Best If Used By Dates of May 1 through June 29. If you own any of the recalled salad, you should not eat it. You should throw it away or return it to the store for a refund.