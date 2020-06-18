Thursday, June 18, 2020 Woof Boom Morning Briefs

It was a fatal crash on US27 yesterday, happening late morning. Our Kim Morris reported from the local newspaper, that a pick up & semi collided just north of Fountain City. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Defunding disagreements. Congresswoman Susan Brooks spoke to us yesterday about the many things that Democrats and Republicans DO agree on……. Hear the entire interview now on our Local News Page, and this weekend on This Week in Delaware County, as well as Community Focus.

ISP Investigators are still looking for anyone who may have dash camera footage of a fatal crash that claimed the life of 72 year old Mark Raub of Nashville Indiana. Anyone who may have been traveling in the area of I-65 between Indianapolis and Columbus Indiana on Tuesday between the hours of 8:00 p.m. and 8:45 p.m., who has a vehicle equipped with a dash camera, is asked to review their footage for a white Chevrolet Cobalt with Illinois or Kentucky License plates. Please call the Indiana State Police.

Ivy Tech has asked us to share that they are working to make their Career Coaching and Employer Connections team available to all Hoosiers, regardless of any past association with Ivy Tech. To learn more, visit our Local News page now. (IvyTech.edu/RapidRecovery)

To further meet the needs of U.S. small businesses and non-profits, the U.S. SBA reopened the EIDL and EIDL Advance program portal to all eligible applicants experiencing economic impacts due to COVID-19 this week. The link for more information is also on our News Page. https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/coronavirus-relief-options/economic-injury-disaster-loan-emergency-advance

Summer in Indiana means the unwelcome return of pesky mosquitoes. The city of Anderson has kicked off its annual mosquito deterrent program, according to Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr.

The Aunt Jemima brand of syrup and pancake mix will get a new name and image, Quaker Oats announced Wednesday, saying the company recognizes that “Aunt Jemima’s origins are based on a racial stereotype.” The 130-year-old brand features a Black woman named Aunt Jemima, who was originally dressed as a minstrel character. Her image has changed over time.

From the Minnetrista website, they will not be hosting food trucks and there will be no performance from America’s Hometown Band on July 4. Their grounds will still be open for individuals and families to watch the City of Muncie / WLBC Set the Night to Music fireworks, and restrooms in the main building will also be open. You will need to bring your own Radio to hear the music, as no public address system will be available.

For the first time since 2003, federal executions will resume, and they will do so here in Indiana. The justice department has set execution dates starting in mid-July for four death row inmates being held at the federal prison in Terre Haute. All four have been convicted of murder, including the killings of children.

For those that think the after effects of the rioting and looting in Indy is just a passing memory, think again…….. Congresswoman Susan Brooks told us yesterday she totally supports peaceful protesting, but far too much crossed a line in Indy, and elsewhere in our Country.

Governor Eric Holcomb yesterday provided updates on the state’s efforts to support Indiana small businesses and entrepreneurs, announcing a new partnership with Indiana Black Expo (IBE) to increase access to economic and workforce recovery programs for minority employers and encouraging small business owners to apply for funding available through state and federal programs. More information on the program is available at a link that we’ve placed on our Local News page now. https://backontrack.in.gov/2377.htm

A plastics recycling company in Anderson is seeking tax abatement as it considers a $1.5 million investment in its plant. The Herald Bulletin reports Recycled Polymer Solutions will next month go before the Anderson City Council next month asking for the five-year abatement.

Congratulations to Logan Patterson & Brooke Bolton from Monroe Central High School for being selected as recipients of the 2020 Morry Mannies / Muncie’s Sports Station High School Athlete Scholarship in Delaware County. We will announce our Madison county winners very soon!

A loyal city bus patron was surprised at her residence by an entourage from Marion Transit after months of not getting to ride the bus due to health precautions from COVID-19. Roberta “Bertie” Harris was paid a visit this past Tuesday – four bright white Marion Transit buses pulled up to Miller’s Merry Manor where Harris resides. Nearly a dozen friendly faces from each bus met her from outside the glass window, waving and blowing kisses at her. Marion Transportation has been operating under strict rules to date, the surprise visit is one of many ways they show appreciation for their riders and the citizens of Marion on top of providing the free transit service.

The Reds Hall of Fame and Museum will reopen to the public beginning Saturday, June 20. Hours for the museum will be Wednesday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a slot from 9-10 a.m. on Saturdays reserved for seniors and individuals at high risk for COVID-19.

As we’ve previously reported, Alexandria WILL have fireworks, on July 5th – and our Mitch Henck will be there live! Anderson cancelled their display many weeks ago, as well as many other summer activities.