Thursday, 6/11/2020 Woof Boom Briefs

Muncie Community Schools’ Director of Public Education and CEO Lee Ann Kwiatkowski made it very clear when she spoke to Woof Boom Radio News again yesterday. FULL INTERVIEW HERE Enrollment is open – we’ve placed the link in our Local News Briefs right now https://enrollinmcs.org

Stage 4 of the Back on Track plan for Indiana was approved yesterday by Governor Eric Holcomb – ahead of schedule. This Friday, instead of June 14, more restrictions will be lifted statewide. Dr. Kristina Box said all key components have met or surprised all requirements.

Prevent Child Abuse Indiana says calls to the state’s child abuse hotline are down 40-percent. But program director Sandy Runkle says there’s probably not less abuse — kids just aren’t in contact with the people who normally are in the best position to spot signs of abuse. She says neighbors and churches should check in with families before the pressure builds too high.

Fans will be allowed at the NASCAR Cup Series races later this month at Homestead-Miami and Talladega. Homestead will welcome 1,000 service members to the track for its race June 14th, while NASCAR’s longest track will allow 5,000 fans in the front stretch grandstands June 21st.

As we reported yesterday, Indiana Democrats do theirs this week, and the GOP does there’s NEXT week – the state conventions are both virtual, and the Republicans have a way for voters to be involved, even if they’re not a Delegate

Chairman Kyle Hupfer. FULL INTERVIEW HERE

Many cities and towns around Indiana have either canceled Fourth of July events or made some changes. However, Fort Wayne will still have their fireworks show as planned. Also ON: Alexandria, Dunkirk, Yorktown, Prairie Creek, and the official City of Muncie show at Muncie Central High School is July 4th at 10 p.m., with music to accompany the fun.

A well respected Anderson resident, and friend of WHBU wrote the following on Facebook yesterday: “Let me be clear… The bad police are NOT the only problem. Racism is a problem. To create a solution, we have to deal with the root of the problem, not the branches. Shut down every racist comment, action, behavior with identifying it. Address it head-on…I have friends who have subtle racism, and they don’t know it. Racism defined- prejudice, discrimination, or antagonism directed against someone of a different race based on the belief that one’s race is superior.” Again, the words of Anderson’s Jesse Wilkerson.

Friday is the early-bird deadline to enter for the Chamber Cup golf outing, from the Muncie Delaware County Chamber of Commerce

CEO Jay Julian from yesterday morning – reach them at Muncie.com. FULL INTERVIEW HERE