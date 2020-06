Like many places, spring property tax collections are down for Madison County government. in its case, to the tune of $600,000. are expected to be down by $600,000. According to the Herald Bulletin, various county departments and offices have to submit their budget proposals to the auditor’s office by July 1. The County Council will review budgets on Aug. 11, conduct a public hearing on Aug. 27. Final adoption is expected on Sept. 8.