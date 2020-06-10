Man Tells Police He Used Stimulus Check To Buy Drugs

He was caught with a cache of drugs; heroin, meth cocaine and marijuana, and reportedly, a Hartford City man volunteered to police that he had made drug purchases after cashing his COVID-19 stimulus check.According to the Star Press, 24 year old Arnold Johnson of the 2500 block of East Ind. 18, was charged Monday in Blackford Circuit Court with dealing in meth, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of cocaine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.