Healthy Turnout For BSU’s Journalism Workshops

More than 1,000 middle and high school students and teachers representing 36 states registered for Ball State University Department of Journalism’s Summer 2020 Journalism Workshops in the first-ever online only programming of the iconic skills bootcamp. The on-campus residential workshop moved to a virtual experience after quarantine orders and other mandated precautions in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The result was 35 free sessions covering topics like reporting basics, writing, photography, digital design, using social media, and design thinking.