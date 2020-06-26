Friday, June 26, 2020 Woof Boom Morning briefs

More now from Steve Lindell’s conversation this week with Muncie Central High School principal Chris Walker. The plan for athletics was approved by the school board

As we first reported yesterday, Ironman Lubbock cancelled on Wednesday for the event that was to have happened this Saturday. As of now, the July 11 Ironman Muncie 70 dot 3 is ON as scheduled, and assuming it happens as planned – it will be the first Ironman in the US this year.

Dust from the Sahara Desert in Africa will be impacting the air here in North America in several ways this weekend, with the U.S. regularly impacted by clouds of dust from the Sahara once or twice a year.

Anderson University has received $1 million under Lilly Endowment Inc. to establish the Center for Security Studies and Cyber Defense (CSSCD). Lilly Endowment made the grant through its initiative Charting the Future of Indiana Colleges and Universities.

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education awarded more than $135,000 to 11 college, university and community partners to support the high school graduating students of 2020 as they transition to college. The Grants aim to help students who may experience learning loss due to school closures and the transition to online learning. Recipients included Ball State University, and Ivy Tech Community College among others.

The Taylor women’s basketball program has announced plans to replace its overnight camps with a pair of day-camp options in July that will be open to girls ages eight through 18 years of age. Register and pay online, please visit TaylorTrojans.com/camps.

The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is opening back up, but with a few new guidelines because of the pandemic

Brian Statz, the vice president of operations for the museum, said they plan to keep capacity under 50% as they open back up. The museum is encouraging people to make a reservation on their website, so they can keep track of how many people are in the building.

Has the coronavirus made it difficult for you to pay rent? The state says they are providing a rent assistance program that could help you out. John Herrick reports.

From the “we’re not surprised” Department: A new study by Ball State and Vanderbilt Universities used de-identified smartphone data to track the movement of more than seven million U.S. college students, to investigate potentially infected spring break travelers – which may have led to an uptick in coronavirus cases in communities surrounding the campuses to which the students returned.

As you might imagine, there are a lot of moving parts to determining a safe way to get kids and teachers safely back to school buildings

That’s Muncie Central Principal Chris Walker, referencing the MCS efforts, which took more steps forward this week, with Board approval of several parts of the plan.

Congressman Jim Banks (IN-03) announced students from Indiana’s 3rd District have accepted appointments to the U.S. Service Academies’ Class of 2024. Matthew Minnich will soon be a cadet at the United State Air Force Academy upon graduating from the Indiana Academy for Science, Mathematics, and Humanities. Matthew is a very active member of the Jay County community. Fascinated with planes since he was young, Matthew is excited at the opportunity to become an Air Force Pilot.

The weather for Saturday has moved up a business event in Madison county – the RNR Tire Express grand opening is today, instead of Saturday, at 5335 Scatterfield Road in Anderson.

Gaither Music Group is thrilled that its President, Paul Sizelove, has joined the ranks of Billboard’s Indie Power Players. Sizelove was honored with the pick for the magazine’s 2020 list, along with other executives, labels, distributors and associations that are blazing trails and driving tremendous success in the independent music industry. Gaither Music Group also launched their internet television channel, GaitherTV.

