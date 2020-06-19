Friday, June 19, 2020 Woof Boom Morning Briefs

The much-delayed-by-COVID court case actually happened yesterday, as the Randolph County Courthouse held a hearing regarding the matter between the City of Muncie and the Sanitary District. Judge confirms Muncie City Engineer a seat on the Muncie Sanitary District Board. In his ruling on June 18th, Special Judge Haviza confirmed that Muncie City Civil Engineer, Brian Stephens Hotopp, who was appointed by newly elected Mayor, Dan Ridenour at the start of the year, is entitled to serve as a member of the Board of Commissioners of the Muncie Sanitary District by virtue of his office. This court ruling ends a long delay as Hotopp was denied his seat by the current board during the January 15, 2020 meeting, the first meeting of 2020. “I am very pleased that Brian can now serve on the MSD Board as he has been entitled by statute to do since January. It is about time.” – Mayor Ridenour. Judge Haviza also held that the MSD Board would have four members until the end of 2020, despite the fact that the city ordinance creating the district and the state law under which it was created only provided for three members. This may call into question future decisions of the Sanitary Board. “With all due respect to the judge, I am not excited to add a member to a board in a manner that clearly doesn’t follow council ordinance language. It seems off to me. I feel I was elected by the public to create a city government that follows the rules. The ordinance clearly says 3 members, so I am working to get the council to authorize this action prior to the July 1st MSD Board meeting so that we do this the right way.” – said Mayor Ridenour.

Two New Castle residents have been charged with murder and neglect of a dependent in the January death of a four-year-old boy. As we told you first yesterday, Fox 59 said Jacob Thomas Davis, 28, and Michelle Maylee Key, 34, were being held without bond Thursday in the Henry County jail. Authorities said young Darien Davis died in January in a mobile home as a result of dehydration, malnutrition and neglect.

Tax increment finance (TIF) is a popular but controversial means for counties, cities and towns to pay for infrastructure intended to promote economic development. TIF districts are required to expire once the infrastructure bond is repaid. TIF is not meant as a permanent source of revenue for the enacting government. The Muncie Redevelopment Commission approved Mayor Ridenour’s Plan to Shut Down several TIF Districts – taking the initial steps toward closing out four of its TIF districts by presenting Resolutions to the Muncie Redevelopment Commission (MRC) Board. The board was in unanimous support. To read the entire press release from yesterday, go to our Local News page now.

A huge amount of construction projects continue on campus at BSU. Some of the students will have new places to live……President Mearns detailed many other project updates, too – hear the interview on our Local News page now, or on Radio this weekend of This Week in Delaware County.

Ball State’s Dining Services released a reopening plan with steps like promoting physical distancing, making all meals available as a to-go option.

The Anderson Mayor and Police Chief addressed the media yesterday, in the wake of the use of force discussions, in relation to an officer using a choke hold on a suspect. As you may know by now, choke holds have been banned except for life and death situations in that city. The investigation of the actions of two officers in a recent arrest will be conducted internally by Anderson police, Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said in an email Thursday to The Herald Bulletin.

From Deb Wise, on Facebook: the 1968 Bearcats 70th Birthday Bash is scheduled for Saturday, September 26th at the Elks Club. If you are, or know of an Alum, please email dlwise1950@gmail.com.

Gaston: a buffalo watch is on! According to the promoter, the band Flying Buffaloes are one of Nashville’s hottest Alt-Country/Roots Rock bands and they are heading to Gaston, IN to deliver their signature high-voltage live performance set at Constant Canopy Field Day June 26th at 9 PM. The band typically plays shows at their residency at Legends Bar on Nashville’s world-renowned Honky Tonk Row.

The next Academy Awards ceremony has been shifted from Feb. 28 to April 25, 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced in a statement earlier this week.

Father’s Day is Sunday, and Dad is pitching in more, but moms still do most of housework during pandemic, says a new study from researchers from Ball State University and two other schools. In late April, the research team surveyed 1,060 U.S. parents residing with a partner of the opposite sex to examine how divisions of housework and child care may have changed since March 11.

The Madison County Board of Health on Wednesday voted to recommend a total smoking ban in the county by Oct. 22 with an exception for cigar bars.

Taylor University announced dates for the upcoming 2020 Fall Semester. The schedule, adjusted from past years, includes earlier starting and finishing dates, a one-day fall break, and online final exams. On-campus classes are scheduled to begin August 19, four days after the August 15 commencement ceremonies for the outgoing class of 2020, and end at the traditional Thanksgiving break.

Cancelled – but for the reason you might think. After discussions with the local McDonald’s Corporation franchise representative in charge of coordinating and planning the Fort Wayne area Coffee With A Cop (CWC) events, they have cancelled for the rest of 2020, out of concern for the COVID-19 restrictions. This unique partnership between the local McDonald’s restaurants and area law enforcement agencies is a valued community outreach program that has paid dividends in opening up lines of communication between our police officers and citizens. Sgt. Brian Walker with ISP wrote, “we would thank all of the participating area McDonald’s restaurants for their support and dedication to this program, and look forward to a future point in time when we are able to reconvene.”

NBC News reports: The Supreme Court ruled 5-4 on Thursday that President Donald Trump cannot end the DACA program, which has allowed nearly 800,000 young people, known as “Dreamers,” to avoid deportation and remain in the U.S.