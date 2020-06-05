Details On Muncie Clean-Up Initiative

The Muncie Building Commissioner’s Code Enforcement division is currently working on a Muncie Clean-Up initiative.

The Code Enforcement division staff will drive through neighborhoods, street by street, randomly looking for blight like trash in yards, appliances in yards, excessive trash in yards, abandoned vehicles in yards etc. Citizens will receive a 10-day notice explaining any and all violations posted on the property. They will also receive advice for remedies and actions needed for code compliance.