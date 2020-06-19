$100K Fitness Center Coming To Southside Middle School

A new $100,000 DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center is coming to Southside Middle School this fall. The school is one of just three across Indiana receiving the state-of-the-art equipment as a gift from The National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils (NFGFC), chaired by fitness icon Jake Steinfeld, and in partnership with Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb. The new equipment, which includes cardio and strength-training machines from TuffStuff Fitness, will be the mainstay of the school’s physical education program.