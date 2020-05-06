Woof Boom Morning Briefs, Wednesday, May 6, 2020

We asked 6th District Congressman Greg Pence yesterday about the 2nd round of the PPP – will there be enough money, to help enough Americans? Hear the entire interview on the News Page now – look for today’s Woof Boom Morning Briefs. Pence.House.Gov is his website with info to help with unemployment info, as well as small business help. https://soundcloud.com/wlbcwakeupcrew/greg-pence-may-5-2020

To say that COVID19 strikes older people harder is clear, but in Indiana the facts are even more striking. Of those that have perished, 91.3% are 60 or older, and of that group almost half are 80 or older. How many have died under the age of 60? 3.2%. Facts, not fear – from the Indiana State Department of Health dashboard.

The Delaware County Health Department Administrator took to Facebook again this week to share thoughts. Jammie Bane, Wrote, “As more and more test results roll in and the number of confirmed positives rises steadily, we cannot look at these numbers through yesterday’s eyes. Time will tell on this, and the currently proposed methodology of reopening strikes a good balance of caution towards determining where we truly stand. The other key detail to remember at all times is that your individual health and safety rests in the same place it has primarily all along: In your own hands. The re-opening steps forward as presented are as close as I believe we can reasonably come in the midst of an vastly unreasonable situation, if approached cautiously while monitoring our local situation… which is what we intend to do.”

The Anderson City Building and other facilities owned by the city will remain closed to the public for the foreseeable future. The Madison County Government Center remains open to the public by appointment only.

Indiana American Water announced it has implemented the second step of a two-step rate increase approved by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission in June 2019 for the company’s water customers across the state. The new rates are effective for all water service customers after May 1, 2020.

For the first time in nearly two months, Portland City Council met in its chambers. Though it didn’t vote on much, the council engaged in a discussion about the coronavirus pandemic and what it could mean for next year’s budget, according to the Commercial Review. It was stated that there could be a 25% decrease in city revenue next year, which would significantly impact the city’s budget, from areas like gas, highway and sales taxes.

Hoosiers are telling their stories about how they are making it through the coronavirus pandemic, so people in the future can benefit. The Indiana Historical Society has gotten around 500 submissions from 200 people around the state for a project called “Tell Your Story: Documenting Covid-19 in Indiana”. Indiana Historical Society Pres. Jody Blankenship says the hope is to help anyone in the future who might go through another pandemic, to see how you did it.

City of Muncie Economic Development Director, David Smith resigned his position this week. “At the request of my physician as a result of my Lyme Disease, I can no longer remain in my position with the City of Muncie. I have enjoyed serving the residents of our city and will always look back on my time in this Administration with wonderful memories” said Smith. For the time being, Mayor Ridenour and others in the administration will cover the duties immediately.

The Public Assistance Grant Program at IDHS will host several webinars next week (May 11-14) to guide organizations through the process of requesting federal assistance for damage incurred during the COVID-19 response. These webinars are not for individual residents. The mission is to provide assistance to state, tribal and local governments, and private non-profit organizations so that communities can quickly respond to and recover from man-made or natural disasters or emergencies declared by the President. More information can be found on the IDHS website.

In addition to Teacher Appreciation week, and Nurses week – which officially begins today, it is also Small Business Week.

The future of Meridian Street in Portland is online. The Commercial Review reports that the proposed plan for Meridian Street (U.S. 27) in Portland is available at a link posted now on our News Page (thecityofportland.net/indot-comment-sheet). Public feedback on the plan is being taken by mail or email until May 15. Some of the parts of the proposal that received the most criticism last year involve lane reductions, reverse-angle parking and removing lights at Walnut and High streets.

In other Jay County news, effective immediately, any member of the public entering Jay County Courthouse must be wearing a face mask or face covering. That decision from the Jay County Commissioners in a unanimous vote Monday.

Senator Todd Young is backing a bipartisan bill in Congress to boost research into finding a vaccine for the coronavirus. The bill would provide expanded tax support for American companies that invest in the research and development of new products to help treat coronavirus patients. Young says “government should work to encourage our small businesses to conduct the research and development needed to produce vaccines and other critical technologies right here in the U.S.”

The average price for gas across Indiana today is $1.60 per gallon, says GasBuddy. That’s up 13 cents from where it was this time last week. Demand is increasing with states around the country reopening during the coronavirus pandemic. There are a couple of stations in Evansville selling it for less than $1.30.

U.S. officials believe China covered up the extent of its coronavirus outbreak while stockpiling crucial medical supplies, and slashing exports of surgical masks and other items needed to respond to the pandemic, according to a U.S. intelligence document obtained by NBC News.

Temperature checks before boarding, no in-flight meals and so long to the middle seat? Airline travel in the post-coronavirus era will look very different from the low-cost “getaway” trips of the past. Airlines are eager to see passenger volume return, and they have been making significant changes to prevent the spread of the disease.