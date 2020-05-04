Second Harvest Food Bank Holds Tailgates This Week

Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana has a couple Tailgate food distributions set this week. One happens in
Jay County, 10 a.m.-noon Thursday, May 7, at the Jay County Fairgrounds, 806 E. Votaw St., Portland. A second takes place in
Blackford County, 10 a.m.-noon, Friday, May 8, at the Nazarene Church, 440 N. Standard Oil Blvd, according to the Star Press.