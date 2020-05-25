Monday, May 25, 2020 Woof Boom Morning Briefs

Today is Memorial Day, to honor our fallen heroes that served our country. Banks and credit unions are closed, and there will be no mail delivery.

The Indiana State Police is investigating two separate fatal crashes that occurred overnight on I-74 on the east side of Indianapolis, and closed the interstate into Sunday morning. The first was reportedly a pedestrian that had been struck in that same area. Preliminary investigation has led troopers to believe he was the driver of the vehicle originally reported in the ditch. Troopers responded to a second fatal crash where they believe an eastbound semi-tractor trailer was doing a u-turn through the cross-over. A passenger vehicle collided with that semi, and the driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

It was far from quiet over the weekend in Northwestern Indiana – Severe weather Saturday night caused flooding, damage in south suburbs of Chicago, and northwest Indiana.

The former city attorney for Kokomo, in an interview with the Howard County Historical Society, says for something that happened 3 decades ago in Russiaville, Kokomo still gets a bad rap…

Local Race coordinator Gary Thomas said on Facebook, “The race is on until they say it is not.” Iron Man Muncie 70.3 (pronounced “seventy dot three”) will be operated for 41 years this year, when it happens at Prairie Creek on July 11. Assuming it is on, the race will be different this year – there will likely be more spacing and different things for athletes to consider.

This week, U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.) will visit eight Indiana cities on his RESTART Tour to promote his proposal which will provide needed support to Indiana job-creators. Late last week, he introduced a bipartisan bill to improve the Paycheck Protection Program and provide additional assistance to the hardest-hit businesses.

This Wednesday, the Ball State University Board of Trustees will meet via teleconference at 3:30 p.m.

The Delaware County commissioners have announced that they will have a special online meeting at 3 p.m. Tuesday, to name interim leader of Delaware County EMS and Delaware County EMA. As we told you first last week, Jason Rogers has resigned to “take his talents to Florida:” not to South Beach, like LeBron James did several years ago, but to the same state! He will remain on the job until mid-June.

The YMCA of Muncie will reopen its Northwest and Yorktown facilities tomorrow (May 26th). The first phase of reopening will include: reopening Northwest and Yorktown for member usage following CDC guidelines. The Downtown facility will be the primary site for Summer Day Camp. Additional phases of reopening may include, group exercise classes, personal training, child watch and aquatics programming. More information about these phases will be made available on the Y’s website: http://muncieymca.org

South Madison Community School Corp. has announced it will have a virtual commencement ceremony for the Pendleton Heights High School Class of 2020. Lapel to have altered in-person graduation on May 31.

Another creative, innovative solution from our schools – Muncie Central High School announces events to recognize the Class of 2020. A Parade Monday June 1 at 7pm starting and ending at MCHS and will follow the same route for Homecoming. The Graduation Ceremony will be Saturday July 18 with 3 sessions at 1pm, 3pm, and 5pm for graduates only in the Muncie Central Auditorium. Additional details of how family and friends can hear and see the ceremony coming soon.

The Madison County 4H Fair is cancelled – according to the Pharos Tribune. But, one Fair is on – the Jay County Fair Board on Thursday voted to scale back their county fair. Details of what that will mean for the fair will be finalized at another board meeting Tuesday, with an announcement of the schedule and scope of the event set for noon Wednesday. We are also still awaiting the decision of the 4H regarding the Delaware County Fair – where the midway and grandstand events were cancelled last week, they are still hoping for some sort of 4H events.

Governor Holcomb is slashing state spending to make up for money lost to the pandemic, and warns more money-saving measures are ahead:

U.S. Small Business Administration has asked for our assistance in amplifying the SBA Working Capital Loans to let our Ag Businesses know they are now eligible. Interested applicants should go to the portal and apply as soon as possible. The online EIDL Loan application may be accessed at our News Page now. (https://covid19relief.sba.gov/#/)

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. While 1 in 5 people will experience a mental illness during their lifetime, everyone faces challenges in life that can impact their mental health. COVID-19 and resulting economic downturn has negatively affected the mental health of many Americans and their families.

If you are wondering why flags were at half-staff through yesterday, Gov. Holcomb directed that to honor the victims of the pandemic.

As we first told you last week, Yorktown’s annual Four for the Fourth race called off, a tradition that would have seen its 10th year this summer.

It’s not exactly what a traffic camera is supposed to be used for. Madyson McGill reports on the new additions capturing an Indiana Department of Transportation camera.

Restaurateurs are mounting guerrilla campaigns to persuade customers to skip the delivery platforms they say are squeezing their businesses at a particularly difficult time. Online apps such as GRUBHUB ARE CHARGING eateries 30% of each order and $9 or more on orders made using phone numbers on their app or website. To help local merchants more, order directly from the business.

Friday seems like a long time ago, but people are still talking about the President, and the Governor’s response that afternoon. Trump nearly demanded that governors open their state’s churches, saying they could “call him” but they would not likely change his mind. For Holcomb’s sake, he had already opened Indiana churches prior to the President’s statement.