Woof Boom Morning Briefs, Wednesday, April 22, 2020

What about summer school? A Media Briefing on the Impact of COVID-19 on Indiana Education and Schools was held yesterday by Jennifer McCormick, Superintendent of Public Instruction. It is likely that virtual classes would be required, but everyone’s health is most important. She also spoke of the “inequality” related to computer and/or Internet capability for the families of the school systems. Eventually, the fiscal concerns: $18.3 million is the current budget allocation, and a shortfall is a definite. She did not rule out the possibility of budget cuts.

Another delay, this time due to COVID19. The U.S. District Court trial of Phil Nichols and Jess Neal — indicted in March on federal corruption charges — has been postponed – now set for September 8.

Advice to closed businesses from the Governor yesterday: use this time to prepare, to be ready soon, when you will be open again. The current stay at home order expires one week from this coming Friday, and many are hopeful that more businesses will be allowed to open, even if they are limited to number of customers in their location, or other restrictions.

Threats to enrollment and state funding mean “it is inevitable” BSU will cut some services/programs and ‘likely” cut personnel, according to a story in the Muncie newspaper. We will ask President Mearns about this, tomorrow in our weekly interview with him at about 11 a.m. – it will be available to hear before noon on our News Page, and social media platforms.

Anderson University continues to deal with the COVID-crisis. A plan has been developed for students to retrieve their belongings from residence halls as soon as it is safe to do so. When state and county health officials determine that it is safe to return to campus, students will be notified about the planned details for gathering belongings. Room and Board Credits: they are awaiting essential information from the Department of Education and expect that information soon, which gives AU the remaining guidelines on how to distribute those funds from the United States Department of the Treasury. They have every intention that fall and winter sports will continue with competition as currently scheduled, but must wait for guidance from the NCAA, and the HCAC. Camps, Conferences, Events On Campus: the difficult decision was made to cancel all camps, conferences, and events on the campus of Anderson University through June 30. They will reevaluate July events by May 1. Class of 2020 Commencement : AU is exploring a Homecoming celebration for the class of 2020. The commencement planning committee will be meeting next week to discuss the details.

In a 4-1 decision this week, the Indiana Supreme Court ruled that creditors may not seize Hoosiers’ stimulus payments received through the federal CARES Act. This ruling is a major victory for Hoosier families and comes in response to a petition from Indiana Legal Services, Prosperity Indiana, Neighborhood Christian Legal Services, and the Indiana Institute for Working Families to protect these funds from creditors and debt collectors seeking to garnish them.

The Delaware County Fair Board met last night, to discuss plans for the Fair this summer. Part of their agenda was to determine a “go / no-go” date to decide on the event. We will report, as soon as the information is made available to Woof Boom Radio news.

The 72nd running of the Pay Less Little 500 has been rescheduled for Labor Day weekend because of the coronavirus pandemic, Anderson Speedway officials announced Monday. The event has been rescheduled for Saturday night, Sept. 5. Practice will take place on Sept. 2 with pole day qualifying set for Sept. 3 and “bump day” to set the field of 33 sprint cars set for Sept. 4.

Instilling hope, during the current situation – that is the goal of the article on MuncieJournal.com this week. Dr. Jeff Bird, IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital wrote, “In the midst of this unprecedented time of deep uncertainty, it’s so rewarding to be a resource that not only stays open, but takes extraordinary steps to care for this community and provide hope when so many of us feel helpless. I see selfless acts every day as our team members – show up, stand up and care for our critically ill patients and each other. May they give you a sense of comfort, foster hope for the future, and reassure you that together, we will get through this.

Indiana Senator Tim Lanane released a statement this week, “As the governor and his advisers talk about reopening the economy, I hope that he remains cautious as we move forward so we don’t make the situation worse and undo all of the sacrifices Hoosiers have made.” The Democrat represents Indiana Senate District 25 which includes portions of Madison and Delaware counties, including the City of Muncie and the southeastern portion of the City of Anderson.

Recently, troopers from the Indiana State Police Indianapolis District have seen an increase in theft of parts from abandoned vehicles on the interstate. In addition, vandalism to abandoned vehicles has increased as well. Absent of hazardous conditions, vehicles left abandoned on the interstate within the Indianapolis District can be left for up to 24 hours before troopers can impound the vehicle. That time limit is shortened to two hours if the vehicle is left abandoned on any interstate inside of I-465. Unfortunately that is enough time for a criminal to access your vehicle and steal valuable parts from it.

More free food distributions for families in need: today 10:00am – 12:00n at the Blackford County Fairgrounds. Tomorrow 10:00am – 12:00noon at Delta High School. Friday, 12:00noon – 2:00pm at the Old Kmart Parking Lot in Anderson, and Saturday 10:00am – 12:00noon at Five Points Mall Marion.

Girl Scouts of Central Indiana is joining forces with 1.7 million Girl Scouts across the country to launch a Girl Scout Cookie Challenge. Think of it as ONE BIG NATIONAL DIGITAL COOKIE BOOTH. This challenge is live in a social media platform, asking our nation to show their support and love of Girl Scouts by buying or donating cookies to frontline workers and causes in need. If you do accept their challenge please be sure to tag them @girlscoutsIN.