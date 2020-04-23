Woof Boom Morning Briefs, Thursday, April 23, 2020

The Muncie Sanitary District met yesterday in regular session, via Zoom, as seen on their Facebook page – it is not known why the meeting is not available any longer on the City of Muncie Page. An amendment was approved to cancel May 5, and add June 2 as a holiday – because of the change of the Primary Election day, and the Personnel Vacation Leave restrictions were eased. There was no mention of the court matter between the City of Muncie and the District, including no comments regarding the scathing letter Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour sent to President Bill Smith earlier this week, related to the situation uncovered recently regarding Nikki Grigsby.

The Indiana Bankers Association is urging small businesses that have not already applied for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funds to contact their banks now in preparation for a second round of funding. Small businesses of up to 500 employees are advised to prepare now for the application process with assistance from their banks. Advance preparation can help ensure that small businesses apply successfully once the portal reopens. There are some new parameters in this second round of funding.

Vice President Mike Pence will visit the General Motors facility in Kokomo on Thursday, April 30. He will highlight the production of ventilators, where the first batch has been delivered ahead of schedule. GM is teaming with medical tech company Ventec Life to build 30,000 ventilators to add to the national stockpile.

WISH TV reports Greiner’s sub shop on the north side started using drones when the virus hit. Anyone who’s been able to get a sub flown to their door says it’s really convenient and just a cool way to get your food. But there is a bit of a catch if you request a drone delivery – it can only deliver within a three-mile radius.

The Hometown Hero of the Month is First Choice for Women. With locations is Madison and Delaware County, a phone call to 765-286-6060 is answered 24/7, even as the offices are unable to open during the state order, for any questions related to planned or unplanned pregnancies. An extended interview will be heard Sunday morning at 6:30 a.m. on This Week in Delaware County.

When it comes to the upcoming school year, nothing is set in stone. Superintendent Dr. Jennifer McCormick said Tuesday that the idea of students returning to school in a normal fashion was “pie in the sky”. McCormick said that when it comes to the fall, no one knows for sure what school will look like. She expects some schools to return to in-person classes, while others may remain online.

Three Ball State University students will study abroad during the 2020-21 academic year as recipients of Fulbright scholarships. Mylie Brennan a native of Winchester Indiana, will go to Queen’s University Belfast (Ireland) The Fulbright program is sponsored by the U.S. State Department and is intended to increase mutual understanding between the people of the United States and those of more than 155 countries.

Anderson Community Schools yesterday warned families on their Facebook page about a person selling e-Learning packets. A half-hour later, they called out the person involved, after they noticed they had been blocked by the thief. Packets have been made available to all grade levels during Monday and Wednesday food distributions on ACS buses and at Highland Middle School and Anderson High School. The packets are also available to be downloaded and printed at home.

Munciejournal.com reached out to a number of local community leaders to get their thoughts on how to keep hope alive during the pandemic. Jud Fisher, Ball Brothers Foundation, wrote, “We are not going to fail. Businesses of all sizes grace our cities, towns and rural areas with opportunities. Our farmers continue to fill the world’s pantries. We have a rich legacy of resiliency to draw from. We were built for this—forged in fires of the past, good and bad. Let’s give our children a lesson in hope and hard work as we move on toward better days for Muncie and beyond.”

As we reported first yesterday as it was happening, a four alarm fire on Christy Lane in Northwest Muncie claimed the house, but no one else – all escaped safely. Officials think the fire started on a fence in the yard, jumped under the eaves and quickly engulfed the home. It is believed to be a total loss.

Ivy Tech Community College is now offering a free Patient Care Attendant (PCA) course in response to the much-needed support of long-term care facilities in Indiana. Ivy Tech will provide the five-hour classroom portion of the PCA class virtually through Zoom, while the long-term care facilities will be responsible for three hours of skills training and check-offs on-site at the facility. For more information contact Martha Moody at mmoody24@ivytech.edu.

The U.S. Department of Education today released the names of the 2020 U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon Schools, District Sustainability Awardees, and Postsecondary Sustainability Awardees. In Indiana, Hamilton Southeastern School Corporation in Fishers was named a District Sustainability Awardee.

Anderson University’s fourth annual Black Bird Film Festival will be held via livestream on the event’s website. Be sure to tune in on Wednesday, April 29 at 7 p.m. The event typically includes a red carpet and an auditorium full of film buffs. However, due to the unprecedented circumstances of the virus, the event will be held virtually as the opportunity to celebrate and entertain couldn’t be missed. For more information, contact Lugar at jrlugar@anderson.edu or 765.641.4343.

IU Health says they are seeing an increase in patients who need mental health services for the first time. WISH-TV reports the most common diagnosis for that is anxiety related to the coronavirus pandemic. Because of social distancing, doctors are providing services virtually, but IU Health doctors say there are still some barriers as patients and providers must figure out the technology of a face-to-face call and sometimes the sessions don’t go as smoothly as they would in-person. Talkspace Online Therapy is offering a free seven-day trial to those enrolled with certain health insurance companies online or through the Talkspace app.